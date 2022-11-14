Around the NFL

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz suffered season-ending knee injury vs. Rams

Published: Nov 14, 2022 at 04:08 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Arizona picked up a crucial divisional win in Week 10, but lost its leading pass catcher in the process.

Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury in Sunday's road victory over the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources.

The veteran TE exited the game in the first quarter after making his first catch of the afternoon. Ertz was visibly frustrated as he limped his way to the sidelines before getting carted to the locker room.

Ertz led all Cardinals pass catchers with 47 receptions and four touchdowns in 10 games played this season. The 32-year-old ranked third on the team with 406 receiving yards.

Acquired in a midseason trade last year, Ertz has been a reliable target for Kyler Murray and his veteran presence is sure to be missed for a Cardinals team afforded little room for error in a competitive NFC West.

Second-round rookie Trey McBride played 91% of the team's offensive snaps upon Ertz's exit on Sunday, catching one ball for seven yards, but was forced to recover his own fumble on the play. Stephen Anderson is the other tight end available on the roster while veteran Maxx Williams is an option on the Cardinals practice squad.

Related Content

news

Raiders claim ex-Chargers first-round pick Jerry Tillery off waivers

The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed former Los Angeles Chargers first-round defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

news

Raiders owner Mark Davis supports Josh McDaniels amid 2-7 season: 'I think he's doing a fantastic job'

Despite the Raiders' 2-7 start under Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas owner Mark Davis is backing his new head coach.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to start vs. Ravens with P.J. Walker dealing with high ankle sprain

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks told reporters on Monday that Baker Mayfield will start in Week 11 vs. the Ravens with P.J. Walker dealing with a high ankle sprain.

news

Texans coach Lovie Smith doesn't believe it's time to bench QB Davis Mills

As Texans QB Davis Mills continues to struggle on a one-win team, head coach Lovie Smith doesn't feel the time is right to make a change at quarterback.

news

'Wolverine' Budda Baker plays through ankle injury, swipes key INT in Cardinals' win over Rams

Cardinals star safety Budda Baker wasn't supposed to be on the field Sunday against the Rams. But there he was, swiping the game-sealing interception in a 27-17 win the Cards had to have to keep their season alive.

news

Saints coach Dennis Allen not ready to bench QB Andy Dalton for Jameis Winston after latest loss

With Sunday's 20-10 loss to Pittsburgh, New Orleans fell to 3-7 on the season. Dennis Allen wasn't ready to make any declarations about the Saints' starting quarterback position after Andy Dalton's latest dud.

news

Mike McCarthy 'frustrated' with penalties, but not fourth-down decision in Cowboys' OT loss to Packers

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy shared his frustration with the penalties in the team's Week 10 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

news

Raiders' Derek Carr emotional after loss to Colts: 'For that to be the result of all that effort, pisses me off'

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr shares why he was emotional after the team's Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Rams head coach Sean McVay: Cooper Kupp's ankle injury 'didn't look good'

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp exited Sunday's game versus the Arizona Cardinals after suffering an apparent right leg injury in the fourth quarter.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson bolsters claim with career-best performance in win over Bills

Following a spectacular performance in Buffalo on Sunday, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson bolstered his bold offseason claim of becoming the NFL's best wide receiver.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE