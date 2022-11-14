Cardinals TE Zach Ertz suffered season-ending knee injury vs. Rams

Arizona picked up a crucial divisional win in Week 10, but lost its leading pass catcher in the process.

Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury in Sunday's road victory over the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources.

The veteran TE exited the game in the first quarter after making his first catch of the afternoon. Ertz was visibly frustrated as he limped his way to the sidelines before getting carted to the locker room.

Ertz led all Cardinals pass catchers with 47 receptions and four touchdowns in 10 games played this season. The 32-year-old ranked third on the team with 406 receiving yards.

Acquired in a midseason trade last year, Ertz has been a reliable target for Kyler Murray and his veteran presence is sure to be missed for a Cardinals team afforded little room for error in a competitive NFC West.