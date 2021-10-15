Eagles trade three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to Cardinals 

Zach Ertz﻿'s time in Philadelphia has come to a close.

The Eagles are trading their longtime tight end to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. Philadelphia is receiving rookie cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick. Both teams later confirmed the deal.

The Cardinals were in the market for a tight end after losing Maxx Williams to a torn ACL in Week 5. In Ertz, they've acquired a three-time Pro Bowler whose production has waned in the past year-plus while caught in a timeshare with Dallas Goedert﻿. Three years removed from winning a Super Bowl, Ertz has the opportunity to reset with the league's lone unbeaten team.

The 30-year-old played his first eight-plus seasons with Philadelphia, which selected Ertz in the second round of the 2013 draft.