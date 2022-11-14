Raiders claim ex-Chargers first-round pick Jerry Tillery off waivers

2019 first-round pick Jerry Tillery is moving on from the Los Angeles Chargers, but he's not venturing all that far.

The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed Tillery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source. The team subsequently announced the transaction.

The Chargers announced Thursday night they had waived Tillery, whom they took 28th overall four years ago. Tillery now is headed to an AFC West rival.

Tillery drew trade interest earlier in the season, Rapoport reported, including from the Raiders, who will now look to the defensive lineman to hopefully add a spark to a struggling defense.

Tillery wasn't a fit with the Chargers, who will potentially see their former defensive tackle in short order, as Las Vegas hosts Los Angeles in three weeks on Dec. 4.

The Raiders have lost three in a row and among their issues is a defense ranked 28th overall. Tillery portends to get reps in a hurry with Bilal Nichols and Andrew Billings currently leading the way on the interior of a defensive line that has failed to rush the quarterback consistently, as evidenced by Vegas being dead last in the NFL with 10 sacks.