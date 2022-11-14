Around the NFL

Raiders claim ex-Chargers first-round pick Jerry Tillery off waivers

Published: Nov 14, 2022 at 04:33 PM
Grant Gordon

2019 first-round pick Jerry Tillery is moving on from the Los Angeles Chargers, but he's not venturing all that far.

The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed Tillery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source. The team subsequently announced the transaction.

The Chargers announced Thursday night they had waived Tillery, whom they took 28th overall four years ago. Tillery now is headed to an AFC West rival.

Tillery drew trade interest earlier in the season, Rapoport reported, including from the Raiders, who will now look to the defensive lineman to hopefully add a spark to a struggling defense.

Tillery wasn't a fit with the Chargers, who will potentially see their former defensive tackle in short order, as Las Vegas hosts Los Angeles in three weeks on Dec. 4.

The Raiders have lost three in a row and among their issues is a defense ranked 28th overall. Tillery portends to get reps in a hurry with Bilal Nichols and Andrew Billings currently leading the way on the interior of a defensive line that has failed to rush the quarterback consistently, as evidenced by Vegas being dead last in the NFL with 10 sacks.

Tillery's fifth-year option was declined this spring by the Chargers. He was set to make $2.05 million in base salary in 2022, so the Raiders will be on the hook for the remainder of his current salary.

