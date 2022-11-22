Analysis

2023 NFL Draft order: Bears holding highest pick since 2017; Cardinals nearing top 10

Published: Nov 21, 2022 at 11:28 PM
Headshot_Author_Dan-Parr_2020
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
by Dan Parr & Eric Edholm

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

Arrows reflect movement from last week's order.

NOTE: The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.

Pick
1
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
1-8-1 · Strength of schedule: .490

Biggest needs: QB, WR, DT

Week 12 opponent: at Dolphins


EE: The Texans have had to rely on the likes of Maliek Collins, Thomas Booker, Roy Lopez, Kurt Hinish and Michael Dwumfour at defensive tackle. That’s just not going to work in 2023. Houston’s opponents are averaging nearly 180 rush yards per game and 5.1 yards per carry.

Pick
2
1
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
3-8 · .482

Biggest needs: QB, CB, DL

Week 12 opponent: vs. Broncos


DP: There are needs in a lot of places for the Panthers, so defensive line gets a spot on the list this week, replacing wide receiver. Carolina has building blocks in Brian Burns and Derrick Brown, but the complementary pieces are not yet in place.

Pick
3
3
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
3-8 · .544

Biggest needs: Edge, DL, OL

Week 12 opponent: at Jets


DP: The Bears have lost seven of eight, they face teams with winning records in three of their next four games and Justin Fields is injured. They’re trending toward making their highest draft pick since they selected Mitch Trubisky second overall in 2017.

Pick
4
2
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
3-7 · .417

Biggest needs: OT, Edge, DL

Week 12 opponent: at Seahawks


EE: Kolton Miller is a building block when healthy. Rookies Dylan Parham and Thayer Munford Jr. also have shown promise in Year 1. But Munford looks like a better option inside than at right tackle, a position that has been a black hole for Las Vegas this entire season. Josh McDaniels knows his offense can’t keep being held back by poor blocking on the edge.

Pick
5
2
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE DENVER BRONCOS


Broncos' record: 3-7 (.446)

Broncos' Week 12 opponent: at Panthers


See the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Seahawks' and Broncos' needs.

Pick
6
2
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS


Rams' record: 3-7 (.486)

Rams' Week 12 opponent: at Chiefs


See Pick No. 13 for analysis of the Lions' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Rams' needs.

Pick
7
2
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
3-7 · .500

Biggest needs: DL, CB, TE

Week 12 opponent: vs. Ravens


EE: Cornerback Tyson Campbell looks like a young star in the making. But the four other primary options at corner have been sub-par or worse. Jacksonville can cut Shaquill Griffin without too much of a hit in 2023, so we expect the team to comb the draft options at the position for more help.

Pick
8
1
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS


Browns' record: 3-7 (.539)

Browns' Week 12 opponent: vs. Buccaneers


See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Texans' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Browns' needs.

Pick
9
1
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
3-7 · .584

Biggest needs: OT, CB, DL

Week 12 opponent: at Colts


EE: All three levels of the defense might need help, and the draft is likely to supply some of that. The Steelers could use more youth up front, a change in personnel at linebacker and possibly some additional pieces in the secondary with a handful of DBs set to hit free agency.

Pick
10
6
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS


Saints' record: 4-7 (.469)

Saints' Week 12 opponent: at 49ers


NOTE: See the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Saints' needs.

Pick
11
2
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
4-7 · .527

Biggest needs: OL, CB, Edge

Week 12 opponent: vs. Chargers


DP: There wasn’t much that went right for the Cardinals’ defense in Mexico City, but the pass rush was especially lacking. Arizona failed to sack Jimmy Garoppolo and pressured him just six times on 29 dropbacks.

Pick
12
2
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
4-7 · .589

Biggest needs: WR, S, TE

Week 12 opponent: at Eagles


DP: The tight end spot is going to require the Packers’ attention this offseason, with backup Josiah Deguara the only Green Bay player at the position who doesn’t have a deal that voids or expires in 2023. 

Pick
13
2
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
4-6 · .612

Biggest needs: QB, DB, DL

Week 12 opponent: vs. Bills


DP: Jared Goff’s production has been quite ordinary (64.1 completion percentage, 179.3 yards per game, 3:1 TD-INT ratio, 91.7 rating) over the last few games, but the Lions have still won three in a row. Now it’s looking like the 2023 first-round pick acquired from the Rams could give Detroit a better chance to land a top quarterback in the draft than its own first-rounder.

Pick
14
1
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
4-6-1 · .509

Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge

Week 12 opponent: vs. Steelers


EE: The Colts have gone the veteran route at quarterback, almost on an annual basis, to address big needs at the position. They also drafted backup types such as Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger in that same timeframe. The approach likely needs a changeup this offseason.

Pick
15
3
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
5-6 · .412

Biggest needs: Edge, WR, DL

Week 12 opponent: at Commanders


DP: Quarterback slides off the needs list for now, with sources telling NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport the Falcons love the development of rookie Desmond Ridder, who is waiting in the wings should Marcus Mariota move in the wrong direction.

Pick
16
1
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
5-5 · .460

Biggest needs: WR, OT, DL

Week 12 opponent: at Cardinals


EE: It remains to be seen whether Jamaree Salyer could play right tackle next season once Rashawn Slater returns from injury. If Salyer’s not the answer at the position, the Chargers can’t keep trying their current options there.

Pick
17
1
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
6-5 · .531

Biggest needs: QB, CB, OL

Week 12 opponent: vs. Falcons


DP: Credit Taylor Heinicke for earning the starting job, but we’re going to need to see more winning before moving quarterback down the needs list here. Heinicke’s career record as a starter is now 11-11, including the playoffs.

Pick
18
7
New York Jets
New York Jets
6-4 · .515

Biggest needs: OL, S, QB

Week 12 opponent: vs. Bears


EE: Even with a strong showing in a Week 9 upset of the Bills, Zach Wilson’s continued struggles in the big picture -- especially against New England -- bear watching. Drafting a quarterback two years after they took Wilson second overall feels like it’s far short of being a lock. But the possibility of taking an interesting project a bit farther down in the draft is something to keep an eye on.

Pick
PL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5-5 · .481

Biggest needs: QB, DB, DL

Week 12 opponent: at Browns


DP: The Bucs last spent a first-round pick on a cornerback in 2016, when they drafted Vernon Hargreaves, who is currently out of the league. They could find themselves back in the market at the position this offseason with Jamel Dean in a contract year.

Pick
PL
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS THROUGH THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


49ers' record: 6-4 (.413)

49ers' Week 12 opponent: vs. Saints

Broncos' needs: OL, WR, CB


EE: The Broncos must get the offensive line right next season for the offense to have a chance to flourish. They’ve used seven different O-line combinations this season, and few of them feature the requisite athleticism to match Russell Wilson’s skill set. Expect significant changes to this group in the offseason.


NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' and Dolphins' needs.

Pick
PL
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
6-4 · .452

Biggest needs: Edge, WR, LB

Week 12 opponent: vs. Raiders


DP: In addition to the three positions listed above, the interior offensive line is a spot to watch for the Seahawks. Starting center Austin Blythe and guard Phil Haynes have deals that expire in 2023.

Pick
PL
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
6-4 · .461

Biggest needs: OL, WR, DL

Week 12 opponent: at Vikings


EE: The continued shuffling on the offensive line and the recent injury to center David Andrews makes clear that the Patriots no longer have a bedrock group up front any longer, despite drafting Cole Strange in Round 1 this year. I believe there will be significant changes up front in New England next year.

Pick
PL
5
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
6-4 · .466

Biggest needs: CB, OT, DL

Week 12 opponent: at Titans


EE: Chidobe Awuzie’s torn ACL and the continuing trials of Eli Apple make cornerback a position the Bengals almost certainly will address. But after drafting DBs Dax Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt in Rounds 1 and 2 this year, it wouldn’t be stunning to see director of player personnel Duke Tobin attack both lines of scrimmage at some point through the draft.

Pick
PL
New York Giants
New York Giants
7-3 · .442

Biggest needs: QB, WR, interior OL

Week 12 opponent: at Cowboys


DP: The Giants’ leading receiver, Darius Slayton, is on pace for fewer than 750 receiving yards and is due to reach free agency this offseason. If Daniel Jones is back at quarterback in 2023, GM Joe Schoen has to give him more help on the perimeter.

Pick
PL
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
7-3 · .466

Biggest needs: OL, TE, WR

Week 12 opponent: vs. Bengals


EE: Treylon Burks’ development is mildly encouraging, even with a stint on injured reserve. There’s also Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Robert Woods in tow, but the Titans theoretically could cut Woods this offseason and not incur a dead-money hit. The need here is to add a vertical threat to help stretch the field for more deep throws.

Pick
PL
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
7-3 · .529

Biggest needs: WR, Edge, CB

Week 12 opponent: at Jaguars


EE: Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul have been godsends, but how long will they have left after this season? Odafe Oweh is one young building block, and David Ojabo could be an asset in time. Houston, Pierre-Paul and Steven Means are all free agents in the spring. They’ll almost certainly add depth.

Pick
PL
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
7-3 · .534

Biggest needs: DB, OL, WR

Week 12 opponent: vs. Giants


DP: Dallas has spent a middle-round pick on a receiver in each of the last two drafts (Simi Fehoko, Round 5 in 2021; Jalen Tolbert, Round 3 in 2022), but the team is getting almost no production from them. Fehoko, who is currently on injured reserve, and Tolbert have combined for five catches for 36 yards this season.

Pick
PL
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
7-3 · .554

Biggest needs: OL, S, LB

Week 12 opponent: at Lions


EE: There will still be a need on the interior of the offensive line next year. Rodger Saffold and Mitch Morse will be 35 and 31 years old, respectively, and they have not dominated in 2022. Neither has Ryan Bates, who has been average this season after the Bills matched an offer sheet from the Bears to keep him.

Pick
PL
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
8-2 · .485

Biggest needs: OT, DL, WR

Week 12 opponent: vs. Rams


EE: The trade for Kadarius Toney and the recent emergence of Skyy Moore make the receiver room look pretty strong at the moment. But Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster are pending free agents who could walk, and Toney’s injury history can’t be ignored. It’s a position they still could address, depending on how free agency shakes out.

Pick
PL
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
8-2 · .524

Biggest needs: DB, WR, DL

Week 12 opponent: vs. Patriots


DP: Sunday’s knockout via the Cowboys highlighted Minnesota’s need to get stronger in the trenches, including on a defensive line that could part with Jonathan Bullard and Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency.

Pick
PL
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
9-1 · .452

Biggest needs: DB, Edge, DL

Week 12 opponent: vs. Packers


DP: The Eagles recently signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the interior defensive line for the stretch run, and they might be looking for help in that area again come the offseason. The contracts for Suh and Joseph run through the end of this season, and the deals for Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave void in 2023.

TEAMS CURRENTLY WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
3-7

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS


Biggest needs: DT, WR, S

Week 12 opponent: vs. Buccaneers


EE: The receivers Deshaun Watson meshes with down the stretch could give us an idea of how the Browns will proceed at the position next season. Amari Cooper will be on the roster. Donovan Peoples-Jones will, too. David Bell and Michael Woods II figure to be back. After that, it’s a fairly blank canvas. 

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
3-7

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE DETROIT LIONS


Biggest needs: Edge, OL, DB

Week 12 opponent: at Chiefs


DP: Of the four defensive backs the Rams started in Sunday’s loss to the Saints -- the team’s fourth straight defeat -- Jalen Ramsey is the only one whose contract runs beyond the 2022 campaign.

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
7-3

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS TO THE DENVER BRONCOS


Biggest needs: OL, CB, TE

Week 12 opponent: vs. Texans


EE: Right now, the primary needs lie at the positions listed above. But the Dolphins could be left thin at other spots -- such as running back -- depending on how they manage their contracts and how free agency goes. There isn’t a tailback on the roster currently who is under contract for 2023.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
4-7

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES


Biggest needs: QB, DL, WR

Week 12 opponent: at 49ers


DP: With no first-round pick in next year’s draft, the Saints probably won’t be selecting early enough to find their 2023 starter at quarterback, but they’re going to need to develop a young passer at some point. 

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
6-4

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


Biggest needs: OL, DL, DB

Week 12 opponent: vs. Saints


DP: San Francisco lost to Philly in the Ndamukong Suh Sweepstakes, and the team’s hunt for interior D-line depth could extend to draft season given the potential free-agent departures up front.

Follow Dan Parr and Eric Edholm on Twitter.

Related Content

news

The First Read, Week 12: Stellar defense driving Cowboys; Eagles in a lull; updated MVP rankings

Can Micah Parsons and Dallas' defense lift the Cowboys to playoff glory? Jeffri Chadiha digs into that storyline in this week's First Read. Plus, updated MVP rankings and who's up and who's down heading into Week 12.

news

NFL Week 11 heroes: Travis Kelce, Marcus Jones and Mike McCarthy among Sunday's biggest stars

Who came through with the most heroic performances in the 11th Sunday of the 2022 NFL season? Adam Schein gives credit where credit is due, lauding three quarterbacks, two head coaches, two electric returners and more.

news

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs show they're poised for another deep playoff run

In the wake of the Chiefs' 30-27 win over the AFC West rival Chargers on Sunday night, Judy Battista spotlights how Patrick Mahomes and Co. have not skipped a beat despite all of the new faces on offense.

news

Six things I know or think I know so far in 2022 NFL season: Jets in trouble; Vikings will rebound

Are the Jets set to fizzle out after a promising start? Will the Vikings bounce back from their blowout loss to the Cowboys? Jim Trotter highlights three things he thinks he knows and three things he knows he knows so far in the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL MVP dark horses: History for Justin Jefferson? Plus, Sauce Gardner's skill, Kadarius Toney's rebirth

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks spotlights three dark-horse MVP candidates. Plus, an emerging star at the cornerback position and an overlooked deadline deal that could pay major dividends.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Team fits for top 25 Senior Bowl prospects in Week 12 of college football season

Could Kentucky's Will Levis be the Detroit Lions' quarterback of the future? Chad Reuter updates his ranking of the top 25 prospects for the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl, providing an ideal NFL team fit for each player.

news

NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Jets finally beat Pats! Jeff Saturday's Colts hand Eagles 2nd straight loss

Will the Jets FINALLY beat the Patriots? Can Jeff Saturday's Colts stay hot and hand the Eagles their second straight loss? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 11 of the 2022 season.

news

Next Woman Up: Alexandra Cancio-Bello, member of NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative's inaugural class

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Howard University College of Medicine student Alexandra Cancio-Bello discusses her month-long clinical rotation with the New York Giants medical staff through the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative.

news

2022 NFL playoff picture: Making the case for/against seven fringe teams

Entering Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season, Kevin Patra makes the case for and against seven fringe playoff teams, including Joe Burrow's defending AFC champion Bengals and Aaron Rodgers' 4-6 Packers.

news

2022 NFL season: Ten likeliest first-time Pro Bowlers so far

Will Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa make the Pro Bowl? The breakout quarterbacks are among the Next Gen Stats analytics team's 10 players most likely to earn all-star accolades for the first time this season.

news

Week 11 NFL game picks: Cowboys end Vikings' seven-game win streak; Lions knock off Giants

Can the Cowboys bounce back on the road against the red-hot Vikings? Are the 7-2 Giants in danger of losing at home to the resurgent Lions? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 11 game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE