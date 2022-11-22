Around the NFL

Bears QB Justin Fields dealing with left shoulder dislocation 

Published: Nov 21, 2022 at 07:12 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Chicago quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with a left shoulder dislocation that he suffered during the Bears' Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Earlier in the day, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced that his dual-threat QB was day to day and Rapoport noted Fields' status for Week 12 against the New York Jets is still to be determined. Thus, there's more clarity on what Fields' ailment is, but no more on his availability.

Fields was also dealing with hamstring tightness on Sunday and though he did not miss any plays against the Falcons, was carted from the sideline to the locker room to get looked at.

Just how much -- if any -- time Fields misses offers a wide spectrum of outcomes with a shoulder separation, which somewhat explains why Eberflus said on Monday that Fields was day to day, but would also not rule out it being a season-ending injury. Another factor is the physical toll the second-year QB is taking on his body week after week as the Bears are just 3-8.

Through 11 starts, Fields has completed 136 of 228 passes (59.6%) for 1,642 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and carried the ball 122 times for a team-high 834 yards and seven touchdowns. He's also been sacked a league-high 40 times.

Fields has dazzled on a weekly basis as of late, but wins have not followed for Chicago and uncertainty now abounds as to when or if the talented QB will be back anytime soon.

