NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is planning to make his return this week against the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Chase has missed the past four games due to his hip injury.
INJURIES
- OT Will Holden (calf) placed on practice squad injured reserve.
- CB A.J. Green is in concussion protocol, per coach Kevin Stefanski.
ROSTER CUTS
- QB Josh Dobbs, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
- WR Chester Rogers (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- OT Myron Cunningham (practice squad)
OTHER NEWS
- QB Deshaun Watson has been officially added to the active roster after serving an 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- RB Travis Etienne (foot) was cleared to return in Sunday's win over the Ravens but coach Doug Pederson said Monday that the team decided to keep him out for cautionary reasons. Etienne exited the game after his surgically repaired foot was rolled up on. Pederson said Etienne will be eased back into practice this week and won't need a boot or crutches.
INJURIES
- WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will be cautiously eased back onto the field, per coach Andy Reid. "We'll see how he does this week as we go forward with it," Reid said. "We're going to try and not bring him back and have any setbacks."
INJURIES
- CB Andrew Booth is having knee surgery on Monday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports, per sources. Deciding which procedure is necessary will be made during surgery, according to Rapoport. There's a chance Booth misses the remainder of his rookie season but that won't be evident until after surgery.
INJURIES
- OG Ben Bredeson designated to return from injured reserve.
- LB Azeez Ojulari designated to return from IR.
- DB Tony Jefferson designated to return from IR.
INJURIES
- RT Tristen Wirfs is expected to miss 3-4 weeks due to an ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Browns, NFL network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Rapoport adds that Wirfs' knee is fine.
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. suffered an ankle sprain on Sunday and is considered day to day, per Bowles.
INJURIES
- C Ben Jones remains in concussion protocol, per coach Mike Vrabel.