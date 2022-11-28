Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 28

Published: Nov 28, 2022 at 01:07 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 7-4-0

INJURIES

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 4-7-0

INJURIES

  • OT Will Holden (calf) placed on practice squad injured reserve.
  • CB A.J. Green is in concussion protocol, per coach Kevin Stefanski.


ROSTER CUTS


SIGNINGS


OTHER NEWS

  • QB Deshaun Watson has been officially added to the active roster after serving an 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-6-1

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 · 4-7-0

INJURIES

  • RB Travis Etienne (foot) was cleared to return in Sunday's win over the Ravens but coach Doug Pederson said Monday that the team decided to keep him out for cautionary reasons. Etienne exited the game after his surgically repaired foot was rolled up on. Pederson said Etienne will be eased back into practice this week and won't need a boot or crutches.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 9-2-0

INJURIES

  • WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will be cautiously eased back onto the field, per coach Andy Reid. "We'll see how he does this week as we go forward with it," Reid said. "We're going to try and not bring him back and have any setbacks."
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2022 · 9-2-0

INJURIES

  • CB Andrew Booth is having knee surgery on Monday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports, per sources. Deciding which procedure is necessary will be made during surgery, according to Rapoport. There's a chance Booth misses the remainder of his rookie season but that won't be evident until after surgery. 
New York Giants
New York Giants
2022 · 7-4-0

INJURIES

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 5-6-0

INJURIES

  • RT Tristen Wirfs is expected to miss 3-4 weeks due to an ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Browns, NFL network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Rapoport adds that Wirfs' knee is fine.
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. suffered an ankle sprain on Sunday and is considered day to day, per Bowles. 
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2022 · 7-4-0

INJURIES

  • C Ben Jones remains in concussion protocol, per coach Mike Vrabel.

Related Content

news

Browns officially add QB Deshaun Watson to 53-man active roster

The Cleveland Browns officially added quarterback Deshaun Watson to the team's 53-man active roster on Monday, clearing the way for Watson to start on Sunday against the Houston Texans, his old team.

news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 13 of 2022 NFL season

The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, per NFL Research.

news

Buccaneers RT Tristan Wirfs expected to miss 3-4 weeks with ankle injury

Tristan Wirfs received moderately positive news about his health status Monday. The Buccaneers tackle is expected to miss 3-4 weeks due to an ankle injury, but his knee is fine.

news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) expected to play Week 13 vs. Chiefs

Benagls wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is expected to return this week after missing the past four games due to a hip injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says Trevor Lawrence 'was lights out' in comeback win over Ravens

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a comeback win over the Ravens, and coach Doug Pederson came away praising the former No. 1 overall pick.

news

Jalen Hurts: Breaking Michael Vick's Eagles QB rushing record 'means everything' to me

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts put up a record performance with his legs in Sunday night's 40-33 victory over the Packers. Hurts dashed for 157 yards on 17 carries and added 153 passing yards and two TDs through the air.

news

Tom Brady suffers first career loss when leading by seven points in final minute of fourth quarter

Tom Brady experienced another first in his illustrious 23-year NFL career on Sunday. Unfortunately, this time it was one he'd rather have avoided.

news

Brandon Staley on Chargers' two-point conversion for win over Cardinals: 'Smooth like chocolate milk'

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley described the team's two-point conversion for the win over the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Raiders 'running out of superlatives' to describe RB Josh Jacobs' 303-yard day in OT win vs. Seahawks

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had a 303-yard performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers exits Sunday night loss early with ribs injury

Aaron Rodgers left Sunday night's 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night in the third quarter and did not return.

news

Rams HC Sean McVay says WR Allen Robinson needs foot surgery, will miss rest of season

A disappointing first season in Los Angeles has come to an early conclusion for wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Robinson will require season-ending foot surgery, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Sunday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE