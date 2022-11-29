Around the NFL

Steelers RB Najee Harris ruled out with abdomen injury on Monday night vs. Colts 

Published: Nov 28, 2022 at 10:00 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has been ruled out of Monday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts due to an abdominal injury.

Harris went to the locker room just prior to halftime, with the announcement that he would not return to the game coming just after the break.

Harris had been in and out of the medical tent earlier in the game, but between those visits had 10 rushing attempts for 35 yards before being ruled out. That included a 6-yard run in the second quarter for Pittsburgh's first touchdown of the night.

The Steelers had already ruled out No. 2 RB Jaylen Warren ahead of Monday's game due to a hamstring injury, meaning that with Harris' exit from the game, Pittsburgh is playing without its top two running backs.

In Harris' absence, the Steelers have been utilizing Benny Snell, who had previously appeared almost exclusively in special teams situations, and Anthony McFarland Jr., who was making his first appearance of the season after being called up as a game-day elevation in anticipation of Warren's absence. McFarland was the starting RB when the second half started.

Related Content

news

Week 12 Monday night inactives: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts

The official inactives for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh says he addressed vulgar tweet with Lamar Jackson

A day after Lamar Jackson deleted a vulgar and offensive tweet directed at a critic, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters he met with his quarterback to discuss the "out of character" remarks.

news

Chiefs signing veteran RB Melvin Gordon, WR Bryan Edwards to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign running back Melvin Gordon to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Packers coach Matt LaFleur says QB Aaron Rodgers (ribs) feeling better, but no update on status

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said quarterback Aaron Rodgers was feeling better Monday after sustaining a ribs injury in a Sunday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but had no true update beyond that.

news

Browns officially add QB Deshaun Watson to 53-man active roster

The Cleveland Browns officially added quarterback Deshaun Watson to the team's 53-man active roster on Monday, clearing the way for Watson to start on Sunday against the Houston Texans, his old team.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 13 of 2022 NFL season

The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, per NFL Research.

news

Buccaneers RT Tristan Wirfs expected to miss 3-4 weeks with ankle injury

Tristan Wirfs received moderately positive news about his health status Monday. The Buccaneers tackle is expected to miss 3-4 weeks due to an ankle injury, but his knee is fine.

news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) expected to play Week 13 vs. Chiefs

Benagls wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is expected to return this week after missing the past four games due to a hip injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says Trevor Lawrence 'was lights out' in comeback win over Ravens

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a comeback win over the Ravens, and coach Doug Pederson came away praising the former No. 1 overall pick.

news

Jalen Hurts: Breaking Michael Vick's Eagles QB rushing record 'means everything' to me

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts put up a record performance with his legs in Sunday night's 40-33 victory over the Packers. Hurts dashed for 157 yards on 17 carries and added 153 passing yards and two TDs through the air.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE