Steelers RB Najee Harris ruled out with abdomen injury on Monday night vs. Colts 

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has been ruled out of Monday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts due to an abdominal injury.

Harris went to the locker room just prior to halftime, with the announcement that he would not return to the game coming just after the break.

Harris had been in and out of the medical tent earlier in the game, but between those visits had 10 rushing attempts for 35 yards before being ruled out. That included a 6-yard run in the second quarter for Pittsburgh's first touchdown of the night.

The Steelers had already ruled out No. 2 RB Jaylen Warren ahead of Monday's game due to a hamstring injury, meaning that with Harris' exit from the game, Pittsburgh is playing without its top two running backs.