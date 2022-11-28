Around the NFL

Packers coach Matt LaFleur says QB Aaron Rodgers (ribs) feeling better, but no update on status

Published: Nov 28, 2022 at 04:40 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said quarterback Aaron Rodgers was feeling better Monday after sustaining a ribs injury in a Sunday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but had no true update beyond that.

"I know he's feeling better today," LaFleur told reporters. "I think we'll know more in the next couple days."

LaFleur went on to say that if Rodgers was healthy enough to play in Week 13 against the rival Chicago Bears, he would. Rodgers told reporters Sunday he would have an MRI on Monday.

Rodgers left in the third quarter of Sunday night's game. He clarified after the game he had injured his ribs in the second quarter and then tweaked them in the third quarter. The team said during the game that Rodgers was questionable to return with an oblique injury, but he never returned.

The Packers QB said Sunday night that he had experienced great pain and was worried about a potential punctured lung. Though there was no damage found to his lung, he said X-rays were unclear as to any fractures. Furthermore, he made it clear if he was able to play in the week ahead he intended to.

Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on Sunday. Through 12 starts this year, he's thrown for 2,682 yards, 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Rodgers, who's been playing with a broken thumb since Week 5, has not missed a game due to injury since Week 17 of the 2017 season (he missed Week 9 of last year due to COVID-19).

Backup Jordan Love was 6-of-9 passing for 113 yards and a touchdown in relief of Rodgers on Sunday and would presumably start against the Bears if Rodgers could not go.

