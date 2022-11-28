Around the NFL

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers exits Sunday night loss early with ribs injury

Published: Nov 27, 2022 at 10:47 PM
Already playing through a broken thumb, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now dealing with a ribs injury that ended his Sunday evening early.

Rodgers left Sunday night's 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter and did not return. He was replaced by Jordan Love.

Though announced by the team as an oblique injury, Rodgers clarified he had injured ribs when he spoke to reporters after the game. Upon his exit, he went to the locker room for X-rays which he said were unclear as to whether he had sustained any fractured ribs. He'll undergo an MRI on Monday, and if tests come back negative, he intends to play in Week 13.

Rodgers said he injured his ribs during the second quarter. In the third quarter, he was sacked on the Packers' initial second-half possession, which ended with a punt.

On the sidelines, he was attended to and seemed to be favoring his mid-section. He then piloted Green Bay to a field goal on its ensuing offensive possession, but was visibly in pain. At the conclusion of the drive, Rodgers, who added he was worried about a potentially punctured lung and was in a great deal of pain, exited to the locker room under his own power.

Love took over on the ensuing drive and promptly threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson. Love finished the game completing 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards.

Rodgers, in just more than a half's worth of play, finished his night 11-of-16 passing for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

At 4-8, the Packers' postseason odds are long, but Rodgers said he wants to keep going as long as he physically can.

"As long as we're mathematically alive, I'd like to be out there," Rodgers said.

