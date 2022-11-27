Packers QB Aaron Rodgers dealing with avulsion fracture in right thumb

Published: Nov 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

The thumb injury to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is more severe than known.

Rodgers' injury, suffered during a 27-22 loss to the Giants in London on Oct. 9, is actually an avulsion fracture of the thumb, sources say. It is serious enough that surgery is almost always the answer to fix this type of injury, according to people with knowledge of Rodgers' fracture.

An avulsion fracture can happen when extreme force -- such as a hit from Giants linebacker Oshane Ximines -- causes the ligament to rip away from the attachment, taking some bone with it. Essentially, it is a fracture and a torn ligament, resulting in joint instability.

That can affect grip, accuracy, and basically everything a quarterback does with his hands on the football.

Rodgers has not missed a game since suffering the injury and will play today against the Eagles. Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday that surgery has not been considered this season.

He has been listed on the injury report (right thumb) since Week 6 and has been limited in several practices. This week, for instance, Rodgers was limited on Wednesday, practiced fully on Thursday and Friday, and was off the injury report by Friday night.

The thumb injury first came to light when a Packers fan and podcaster named Big B asked Rodgers about the injury during his Make-A-Wish weekend, and Rodgers admitted it was broken.

"His thumb was still really bruised and swollen last Saturday," said Big B, of the Underage Packers Podcast.

Rodgers is on pace for one of the worst statistical seasons of his illustrious career, missing throws he usually makes. He also is on track for the second-worst passer rating of his career. He has shrugged off the injury whenever asked.

"I think I've had worse injuries I've played with," Rodgers told reporters this week, adding that while his thumb was worse earlier in the season, it hasn't really gotten much better, either. "There would be a couple plays every game, maybe a snap slightly inside or a hit that might jolt it a little bit. Just dealing with the occasional kind of dull pain and working through it."

As one source explained, if it hasn't healed by now, surgery is almost always the only way to help it heal. Clearly in this case, that would come only after Rodgers is done playing for this season.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter @RapSheet.

Related Content

news

WR Odell Beckham Jr. to start his visit schedule this week with Giants, then Cowboys and Bills

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr has set his visit schedule, with his tour of potential landing spots beginning this week. Beckham plans to visit the Giants on Thursday and Friday, the Cowboys on Dec. 5, and the Bills at some point in addition, sources informed of his plans said to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Matthew Stafford's concussion symptoms improving; Rams don't plan to shut down QB

Despite the Rams' 3-7 record and despite landing in the NFL's concussion protocol for the second time this season, there are no current plans to shut Matthew Stafford down, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jets haven't given up hope of Zach Wilson return to lineup following benching

After a week in which the Jets benched QB Zach Wilson, last year's No. 2 overall pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report that the team still believes Wilson can come back from his issues stronger, and his time with the Jets is not over.

news

Injury roundup: Saints RB Alvin Kamara (illness), DE Cameron Jordan (eye) expected to play vs. 49ers

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (illness) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (eye) are expected to play in Sunday's game versus the 49ers,  NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE