Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers says he's played with broken thumb since Week 5

Published: Nov 23, 2022 at 06:34 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

It's been known for some time that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been playing with a painful thumb injury. Now, the extent of the injury is known.

Rodgers said Wednesday that his thumb is broken, an injury he sustained on the final play of the Packers' loss to the New York Giants in London in Week 5.

The Packers are 4-7, and Rodgers is on pace for his fewest passing yards for a full season since he became the Packers' starter. To this point, he's refused to offer up the thumb as an excuse for why he and the team have not been playing at their peak.

"I think I've had worse injuries I've played with," Rodgers said, via The Athletic's Matt Schneiderman, noting that his 2018 knee injury was more prohibitive when it came to throwing the ball. "So, you know, definitely a challenge. But the days off help. Feeling better this week."

It's the first time, Rodgers said, that he's played through a broken thumb, although he said he endured a "broken index finger" in college that was worse than his current injury, along with broken pinkies in the past.

Surgery wasn't considered as a midseason option, Rodgers said, and it doesn't appear to be a serious enough injury to require offseason surgery, either.

The Cowboys' Dak Prescott recently underwent hand surgery and returned to the lineup. Although Rodgers said he didn't know the extent of Prescott's injury, he said he didn't think it was as serious as what Prescott had.

The thumb has come back into focus following the Packers' 27-17 loss to the Titans last Thursday when Rodgers missed some throws late in the game that he typically makes.

"I couldn't tell you (or) point to one thing," Rodgers said. "I'm not going to make excuses about my thumb, it's been the same since New York. I don't know. I gotta go back and look at it.

"It felt like, fundamentally, I was in a good spot. I just didn't have the same type of consistent grip and ball coming out the same way. I threw a lot of kinda wobblers tonight. There was some wind. I just missed a few throws I shoulda had."

The Packers' next two games are on the road against the Eagles and Bears, followed by the Week 14 bye.

Related Content

news

Rams rule out QB Matthew Stafford for Sunday's game vs. Chiefs; Bryce Perkins in line to start

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the league's concussion protocol and will not play this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Jaguars claim ex-Rams running back Darrell Henderson off waivers

The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed RB Darrell Henderson on Wednesday after he was waived Tuesday by the Rams, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Week 12 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Texans to bench Davis Mills, start Kyle Allen vs. Dolphins

Kyle Allen will start in place of a struggling Davis Mills for Houston against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields says he's dealing with separated left shoulder

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been cleared to return to practice on Wednesday and is considered "day to day" with a left shoulder injury, head coach Matt Eberflus announced.

news

Jets bench Zach Wilson ahead of Week 12 matchup vs. Bears; Mike White to start at QB

Mike White will start in place of a benched Zach Wilson for the Jets against the Chicago Bears in Week 12.

news

Commanders designate Carson Wentz (finger) for return to practice

The Washington Commanders have designated QB Carson Wentz for a return to practice, the team announced Wednesday.

news

Ryan Tannehill, Titans not seeking revenge for playoff loss this Sunday vs. Bengals

While Sunday's game is a rematch of last season's AFC Divisional Round, Ryan Tannehill and the Titans aren't out for revenge when they host the Bengals.

news

Beckham Bowl? Cowboys, Giants players confident they'll land OBJ ahead of Thanksgiving game

We don't know what Odell Beckham's plans are for Thanksgiving or for returning to the NFL. But if what players from two NFC East rivals are to be believed, Beckham might have keen interest in Thursday's middle game.

news

With offense in season-long rut, Broncos defense forced to answer new questions about own failures

Denver's struggles have largely centered on its offense's inability to do much of anything this season, but in recent weeks, its defensive strength is starting to show cracks, too.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE