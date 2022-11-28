Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) expected to play Week 13 vs. Chiefs

The streaking Cincinnati Bengals should have Ja'Marr Chase back for Week 13's showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chase is expected to return this week after missing the past four games due to a hip injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source informed of the plan.

The star wideout was close to returning for Sunday's 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans, but the Bengals played it safe.

Last week, Chase was limited in practice and listed as questionable before being ruled out.

Getting the second-year pro back for the stretch run would be a big boon for the Bengals' playoff chances. In seven games this season, Chase has surpassed the 125-yard barrier three times. He has 605 total receiving yards on 47 catches with six touchdowns on the season.