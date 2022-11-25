Around the NFL

Bengals RB Joe Mixon (concussion) ruled out vs. Titans; WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) game-time decision

Published: Nov 25, 2022 at 01:12 PM
Kevin Patra

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without running back Joe Mixon Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, and Ja'Marr Chase's status remains in limbo.

Coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Mixon would miss Sunday's tilt due to a concussion suffered in Week 11's win over Pittsburgh.

The loss is significant for Cincy. Mixon is the clear lead back, netting 605 rushing yards on 158 carries this season with six touchdowns. No other Bengals player has hit the 175-yard rushing mark for the campaign. Mixon is one of five RBs with 900-plus scrimmage yards and eight-plus scrimmage TDs in 2022 Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb, Austin Ekeler, Tony Pollard).

Samaje Perine is in line to take the bulk of the carries in Mixon's absence. The backup rushed 11 times for 30 yards while catching four passes for 52 yards and three TDs last week. Chris Evans, who has missed time with a knee injury, could also play a role after getting in a full practice on Thursday.

As for Chase, who has been out since Week 7 with a hip injury, Taylor said it would likely be a game-time decision. Chase has been limited in practice this week.

"We'll see. He's questionable right now. We'll make that decision on Sunday." Taylor said of Chase, per Mike Petraglia of CLNS Media. "It was good. Good week."

Chase's potential return -- particularly with Mixon out -- would be a massive boost for Joe Burrow and the Bengals facing the AFC South-leading Titans, who have been torched through the air this season.

