Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) not expected to play vs. Browns, likely to be placed on injured reserve

Published: Oct 27, 2022 at 04:47 PM Updated: Oct 27, 2022 at 05:11 PM
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Just when the Cincinnati Bengals appeared to be turning the corner, one of their best playmakers is expected to miss some time due to an injury.

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is not expected to play Monday night versus the Cleveland Browns due to a hip injury and is likely to be placed on injured reserve in the coming days, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.

Landing on injured reserve would mean Chase would have to sit for at least four games, but it's trending in that direction according to Garafolo, who added there is no indication this is a season-ending injury.

Chase suffered the injury in a Week 6 win over the Saints. He was tackled awkwardly in the end zone, and the injury has bothered him ever since, Garafolo reported. In that game, Chase caught seven passes for 132 yards and two second-half touchdowns to help Cincinnati overcome a 10-point deficit.

The Bengals face the Browns in Week 8, followed by the Panthers in Week 9. They then have a bye in Week 10 and return to face the Steelers in Week 11 and Titans in Week 12.

Chase leads the Bengals in every major receiving category, with 47 receptions for 605 yards (12.9-yard average) and six scores. Four of his TD catches have come the past two games. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are tied for second on the team in receiving yards with 455 apiece.

