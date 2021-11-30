NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 13: Teams that should be in the market for Jimmy Garoppolo

I'm still not used to seeing the Saints aboard the QB carousel, but here we are entering Week 13. Jameis Winston, who was playing well before a knee injury ended his season in Week 8, and Trevor Siemian are set to become free agents this offseason. That'd leave Taysom Hill as the lone QB (sort of) on the roster in 2022. Hill, who just signed a four-year, $40 million contract extension with the Saints as a quarterback/H-back/playmaker/special teamer, is expected to make his first QB start of the season. He gets this opportunity after getting healthy and after the Saints suffered four consecutive losses with Siemian under center.





Watching Sean Payton navigate the 2021 season without Drew Brees, it seems that he's not as comfortable running a full-on QB-run scheme, which you'd expect with Hill under center. We'll see what happens in the coming weeks, but I think Payton prefers more of a traditional dropback passer. With Garoppolo playing in a similar system, moving from San Francisco to New Orleans would make a lot of sense. Question is, what does Payton value? Does he want a really efficient quarterback with a high completion percentage like Garoppolo? Or does he want a gunslinger who will stretch the field like Winston? If it's the former, I could see Garoppolo thriving in Payton's offense.