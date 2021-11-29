This isn't the L.A. story Rams expected to be telling 

To be fair, the Rams aren't the only top team that has faced its share of adversity. They're really only the latest.

This season has given us plenty of talented squads who've had to battle through their own growing pains, including those who've drifted below .500 (the Chiefs, Patriots and Colts) and those who started fast before barreling into their own troubles (the Cowboys, Buccaneers, Titans and Chargers). The only certainty this 2021 campaign has offered is that everybody is going to endure something sooner or later.

The Rams are intriguing because no team has made splashier moves to position themselves for a Super Bowl run.

They swapped quarterback Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford during the offseason. They acquired Pro Bowl outside linebacker Von Miller before the trade deadline and signed wide receiver Odell Beckham when the Cleveland Browns released him. This was a squad custom-made for Hollywood, with its star power and cavalier approach to building a roster for today instead of caring about what future draft picks could deliver.

The last three weeks have served as a humble reminder of why NFL games aren't decided on paper. The defeats to Tennessee and San Francisco revealed that the Rams could be pushed around by more physical teams. Just as troubling has been the play of Stafford of late, as he now has committed six turnovers over this three-game losing streak. Three of those have been interceptions returned for touchdowns, including a 33-yard pick-six by Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas that gave Green Bay a 36-17 lead late in the third quarter on Sunday.

Stafford did produce three touchdown passes in this contest, but he acknowledged that his miscues -- coupled with a fumbled punt by returner J.J. Koski that the Packers also recovered -- are major issues.

"It can't happen," Stafford said. "You can't come into Lambeau Field and have three turnovers in minus territory and expect to play the game you want to play. We were able to fight back and I have a ton of confidence and respect for the guys in our locker room and the way we battled. But it's a whole lot easier when you're playing the game on your terms."

The Rams are basically at a point where they can't find a way to create the magic that had swirled around them earlier this year.

Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary set up Green Bay's first touchdown by strip-sacking Stafford on the Rams' second possession of the game.

McVay called a running play on fourth-and-1 from his own 29-yard line later in that quarter, only to watch Packers safety Adrian Amos stuff ﻿Darrell Henderson for no gain on that gamble. The Rams defense also couldn't get off the field consistently, which became so problematic that Green Bay controlled the football for 39 minutes and 40 seconds.

Every person on the Rams who spoke after the game acknowledged that they are killing themselves at critical junctures.

As much as McVay pointed out the opportunities that are still in front of this team -- and they are likely to get healthy on a Jacksonville squad that is currently 2- 9 -- this isn't the time of year when any contender wants to play its worst football.

"We have guys who are way too good for us to be losing games like this," Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey said. "We just have to get right. We have to play better. Everything just has to be better. We have to correct it."