2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 11: Russell Wilson, Brandon Aiyuk among 10 Pro Bowl sleepers

The Lions hold the second-best record in the NFC, and David Montgomery has been instrumental in that success when healthy. In his six games played, the veteran has rushed for 100 yards in three contests and scored in every game but one. With seven rushing touchdowns through 10 weeks -- including an impressive 75-yard run in Sunday’s road win over the Chargers -- Montgomery is one away from matching his career high for an entire season. The reason I'm considering him a sleeper, though, is because the bulldozing running back isn’t a dual-threat playmaker like his teammate Jahmyr Gibbs or other top Pro Bowl candidates at the position (SEE: Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson). That could prompt many to overlook him, but I certainly won't be underestimating his impact on this year’s Lions team.