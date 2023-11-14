Around the NFL

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Keaton Mitchell in line for more reps Thursday night vs. Bengals 

Published: Nov 14, 2023 at 09:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Baltimore Ravens rookie running back Keaton Mitchell busted two big plays in Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns but touched the ball four times and played only four offensive snaps in the second half.

Heading into Thursday night's showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the team erred in getting Mitchell on the field more and plans to correct the mistake moving forward.

"As you look back on it, [it's] part of the process of getting a young guy in there and working him into the game plan as part of the process as we go. I don't think we felt probably as an offensive coaching staff we were going to throw the whole game plan on him," Harbaugh told reporters on Monday, via the team's official website. "Those are the plays that get called from the groupings that were called in the second half. Looking back on it, would we have wanted him out there more? Yes. I think that'll factor into this game plan."

Related Links

Mitchell showed explosive ability, getting to the edge for a 39-yard touchdown run and catching his lone reception for a 32-yard swing pass. He ran the ball just two other times, losing five total yards. The rookie also nearly scored another TD on a wheel-route in the first half but couldn't come down with the ball.

Mitchell's second-level burst brings an added dimension to the Ravens offense. Gus Edwards is the red-zone tank, but getting Mitchell between-the-20s touches will help an offense that got unbalanced last week and paid the price when the pressure overwhelmed Lamar Jackson.

Mitchell should be in for a sizable workload on Thursday night, with the Ravens hosting the Bengals on a short week. Players with rested legs generally gobble up yards against defenses on three days rest. Cincinnati struggled to slow Devin Singletary last week (30/150/1), which could portend to a big day for Baltimore's ground game.

Related Content

news

Bengals preparing for a 'playoff game in November' on Thursday night vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals have a pivotal game this Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Broncos coach Sean Payton on Denver's three-game win streak: A 'fine line between a groove and a rut'

After Denver's 24-22 win over the Buffalo Bills, Broncos head coach Sean Payton says there's a "fine line between a groove and a rut."
news

Bills QB Josh Allen on offense's chances for turnaround after 24-22 loss to Broncos: 'It's no secret that the clock's ticking'

With the Buffalo Bills losing to a game-winning field goal to the Denver Broncos, quarterback Josh Allen told reporters after the game that "it's no secret that the clock's ticking."
news

2023 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Broncos' win over Bills on Monday night

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos rallied for a nail-biting victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. 
news

Jaguars WR Zay Jones arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery causing bodily harm, according to a Jacksonville (Florida) Sheriff's Office inmate report.
news

Week 10 Monday inactives: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
news

Vikings signing LB Anthony Barr following Jordan Hicks' injury

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that the Vikings plan to sign veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to their practice squad.
news

Rams expecting QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb) to return for Week 11 game vs. Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to be able to play Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday, which would mark the QB's return to the field after missing two weeks with a right thumb injury.
news

Saints' Dennis Allen: Derek Carr in concussion protocol but shoulder OK; Michael Thomas (knee), Marshon Lattimore (ankle) injuries 'fairly significant'

New Orleans will use it's Week 11 bye to heal up as Dennis Allen on Monday announced QB Derek Carr is in the concussion protocol while WR Michael Thomas (knee) and CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle) are dealing with "fairly significant" injuries. 
news

Patriots waiving once-promising CB Jack Jones 

The New England Patriots are waiving cornerback Jack Jones on Monday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.