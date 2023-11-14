Bengals preparing for a 'playoff game in November' on Thursday night vs. Ravens

Thursday night's Baltimore Ravens-Cincinnati Bengals game was always going to be a pivotal bout. But with both clubs falling this past Sunday, the sense surrounding the game has ratcheted up a notch.

"I think it feels like a playoff game in November," Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said on Monday, via the team's official website. "Usually, when we play them, it's going to come down to probably the last possession or two. It's usually how all these games against have gone. And you're just mentally ready for it."