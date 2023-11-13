The First Read: Vikings, Texans among five wild cards that could shape second half of 2023 NFL season

Nobody saw this team coming a month ago. Minnesota had one win in its first five games and seemed destined to look even less impressive with each passing week. The Vikings have rattled off five straight wins since -- making them the hottest team in football -- and they’re playing with even more confidence despite the loss of starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles and the absence of All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson due to a hamstring injury that has sidelined him throughout that entire winning streak. How are the Vikings doing it?





First, you have to give credit to head man Kevin O’Connell, who’s making a strong case for Coach of the Year. The Vikings have dealt with injuries to a number of other key starters over the past couple weeks and they simply keep rolling. The other obvious factor in their success is quarterback Joshua Dobbs. He showed up in a trade from Arizona 13 days ago, and Minnesota has won two games with him under center. O’Connell made it clear that the Vikes were interested in a mobile quarterback when Cousins went down, and Dobbs has provided exactly that.





Dobbs threw for 268 yards and ran for another 44 in Sunday’s 27-19 win over New Orleans. He’s clearly going to become more comfortable with more time in this offense, which is what makes Minnesota so suddenly dangerous. This team surprised plenty of people last year by generating a number of last-minute wins on its way to the NFC North title. This current group has just as much resilience, along with another great chance to return to the postseason.