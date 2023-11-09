Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) says he's day to day, will not play at 80 or 90 percent

Jefferson remains acutely focused on strengthening his hamstring and also paying close attention to how his body responds. So far, so good, but that doesn't mean he'll be back overnight (Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters this week that Jefferson is unlikely to play on Sunday).

"It's all about how I'm feeling and how strong the hamstring is. Hamstring is difficult injury because it lingers," Jefferson told reporters on Thursday. "It comes back from time to time if you don't put the right treatment into it. The guys and the rest of the coaching staff in this building know my worth on the field. They want me 100 percent. As I do as well. I don't want to go out there 80, 90 percent and have the chance of hurting it again. It's day to day, like I said, and when that time comes I'll definitely be ready to step out on that field."

Rookie Jordan Addison has done a remarkably good job of filling in for Jefferson, catching 28 passes for 349 yards and five touchdowns over his last five games. But the Vikings drafted Addison with the vision of him occupying a strong, complementary role alongside Jefferson, not as the Vikings' top pass-catching option.