NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 8

Published: Nov 08, 2023 at 11:26 AM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Free Agents
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul is now willing to sign with the practice squad of a playoff contender, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 1-8-0

INJURIES

  • RB James Conner (knee) designated to return from injured reserve.


SIGNINGS

Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 4-5-0

INJURIES

  • WR Drake London (groin) will be working back into practice today, head coach Arthur Smith told reporters, adding that London is trending in the right direction.
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 5-3-0

INJURIES

  • WR Charlie Jones (thumb) has been designated for return from injured reserve.
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 5-4-0

INJURIES

  • RB Cam Akers (Achilles) placed on injured reserve


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

New York Giants
2023 · 2-7-0

SIGNINGS

  • QB Matt Barkley is being signed to the active roster from the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 3-5-0

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

