NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 8

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul is now willing to sign with the practice squad of a playoff contender, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- RB James Conner (knee) designated to return from injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- WR Andre Baccellia signed to practice squad
- OL Austen Pleasants (PS)
- CB Quavian White (PS)
INJURIES
- WR Drake London (groin) will be working back into practice today, head coach Arthur Smith told reporters, adding that London is trending in the right direction.
INJURIES
- WR Charlie Jones (thumb) has been designated for return from injured reserve.
INJURIES
- RB Cam Akers (Achilles) placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- QB Tanner Morgan signed to practice squad
ROSTER CUTS
- DL Sheldon Day (from practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- QB Matt Barkley is being signed to the active roster from the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
SIGNINGS
- CB Don Gardner signed to practice squad
INJURIES
- OL Silas Dzansi placed on practice squad injured reserve.