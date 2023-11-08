Giants to start rookie QB Tommy DeVito vs. Cowboys; Matt Barkley elevated to backup role

In a moment of desperation, the Giants are showing Tommy DeVito some appreciation.
The rookie quarterback will start for New York in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Brian Daboll announced on Wednesday.
DeVito has already appeared in two games this season, purely out of necessity. Tyrod Taylor's ribs injury and Daniel Jones' neck and knee injuries left DeVito as the only option in each of the past two weeks, forcing him into action with the game already in progress.
DeVito's performances have varied. He rushed for a touchdown in Week 8, but notably wasn't given the freedom to throw very often in a low-scoring loss to the Jets. A week later, DeVito returned to action following Jones' season-ending ACL injury, and with the majority of the game still in front of them, the Giants had no choice but to operate their offense as usual with DeVito at the controls.
He completed 15 of 20 passes for 175 yards and a wide-open touchdown against the Raiders this past Sunday, but also threw two interceptions in a blowout loss. Apparently, the combination of DeVito's slight improvement and the lack of a legitimate option elsewhere -- New York did elevate Matt Barkley from the practice squad on Wednesday -- gave Daboll enough confidence to name DeVito the starter.