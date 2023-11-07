Rank's Flex 150

2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 10

Published: Nov 07, 2023 at 01:25 PM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the running backs, receivers and tight ends to present his top 150 flex options each week for the 2023 fantasy football season, with some useful nuggets of analysis sprinkled in. The ranking is based on a 1.0 PPR scoring format.

NOTE: In a typical week, this ranking will be posted on Tuesday. Injury designations will be added, adjusted or removed as teams' official injury reports are made available. The following three designations will be reflected:

  • (Q) -- Player is listed as questionable on their team's official injury report.
  • (D) -- Player is listed as doubtful on their team's official injury report.
  • (OUT) -- Player has been ruled out on their team's official injury report.

TEAMS ON BYE:

  • Chiefs
  • Dolphins
  • Eagles
  • Rams

JUMP TO:

FLEX RANKINGS: 1-50

Table inside Article
Rank Position Rank Week 10 Opponent
1. Christian McCaffrey RB1 at Jaguars
2. Amon-Ra St. Brown WR1 at Chargers
3. Ja'Marr Chase WR2 vs. Texans
4. Stefon Diggs WR3 vs. Broncos
5. CeeDee Lamb WR4 vs. Giants
6. Alvin Kamara RB2 at Vikings
7. Breece Hall RB3 at Raiders
8. Bijan Robinson RB4 at Cardinals
9. Tony Pollard RB5 vs. Giants
10. Keenan Allen WR5 vs. Lions
11. Saquon Barkley RB6 at Cowboys
12. Austin Ekeler RB7 vs. Lions
13. Adam Thielen WR6 at Bears
14. Jonathan Taylor RB8 vs. Patriots (Frankfurt)
15. Garrett Wilson WR7 at Raiders
16. Joe Mixon RB9 vs. Texans
17. Derrick Henry RB10 at Buccaneers
18. DK Metcalf WR8 vs. Commanders
19. Rhamondre Stevenson RB11 vs. Colts (Frankfurt)
20. DJ Moore WR9 vs. Panthers
21. James Cook RB12 vs. Broncos
22. Travis Etienne RB13 vs. 49ers
23. David Montgomery RB14 at Chargers
24. Josh Jacobs RB15 vs. Jets
25. Chris Olave WR10 at Vikings
26. Mike Evans WR11 vs. Titans
27. Davante Adams WR12 at Vikings
28. Brandon Aiyuk WR13 at Jaguars
29. Michael Pittman Jr. WR14 vs. Patriots (Frankfurt)
30. Diontae Johnson WR15 vs. Packers
31. Nico Collins WR16 at Bengals
32. Terry McLaurin WR17 at Seahawks
33. Rachaad White RB16 vs. Titans
34. Tee Higgins WR18 vs. Texans
35. Chris Godwin WR19 vs. Titans
36. DeAndre Hopkins WR20 at Buccaneers
37. T.J. Hockenson TE1 vs. Saints
38. Mark Andrews TE2 vs. Browns
39. Zay Flowers WR21 vs. Browns
40. Amari Cooper WR22 vs. Giants
41. Javonte Williams RB17 at Bills
42. D'Onta Foreman RB18 vs. Panthers
43. Aaron Jones RB19 at Steelers
44. Kenneth Walker III RB20 vs. Commanders
45. Josh Downs WR23 vs. Patriots (Frankfurt)
46. Deebo Samuel WR24 at Jaguars
47. Gus Edwards RB21 vs. Browns
48. Najee Harris RB22 vs. Packers
49. Jahmyr Gibbs RB23 at Chargers
50. Chuba Hubbard RB24 at Bears
  • I'm not sure who I need to talk to in order to make sure this doesn't happen again, but from a fantasy standpoint, it's irresponsible for the Eagles, Dolphins and Chiefs to have the same bye week, as they do in Week 10. I mean, what are we even doing here? 
  • We will keep an eye on Ja'Marr Chase's back injury as the week progresses. It was great to see Tee Higgins have a monster game for the Bengals (eight catches, 110 yards). 
  • CeeDee Lamb is as excellent as advertised, and he put up a career-high 191 receiving yards on Sunday. This was coming off a week when he had 158 receiving yards. 
  • I've stopped trying to figure out what the Falcons are doing on offense. I'm still playing Bijan Robinson. And Kyle Pitts. And maybe even Drake London, despite the fact he might not suit up. I hate it here. 
  • For the second straight game, the Colts gave Jonathan Taylor more touches (23) than Zack Moss (seven). Oh, and Michael Pittman will be the target leader for Indianapolis if Josh Downs is out.
  • Derrick Henry looks like a new person with Will Levis as his starting quarterback in Tennessee. This is starting to look like a real offense under the rookie QB. DeAndre Hopkins had 11 targets for the Titans in Week 9! (Though I don't rank QBs here, I should tell you Levis is a questionable fantasy option, even with multiple good starting QBs on a bye this week.)
  • We finally got the great Rhamondre Stevenson game we've ben waiting for (nine carries for 87 yards and a score; four catches for 42 yards). I hope you were starting him. (You weren't, were you?) I picked him up in a guillotine league, and I was rather pleased. 
  • The Raiders smoked the Giants -- and even so, Davante Adams didn't do anything. Looking ahead, he's got some tough matchups looming against some pretty good corners. I'm still starting him, but this is not great. 
  • Joshua Dobbs was really good for Minnesota. Make sure to track how the many injured Vikings are progressing during the week. One name to really look for (presuming he's healthy) is T.J. Hockenson, who was targeted 12 times in Week 9 (with seven catches and 69 yards) and could end up being a beast with Dobbs. 
  • The Bears went with D'Onta Foreman in Week 9. I really want Roschon Johnson to be the guy in Chicago. But both are great options against the Panthers this week.
  • Aaron Jones is back! Twenty rushing attempts. A rushing touchdown. Four receptions. I like this. And the Packers won, which pleased me as a Bears fan, because it helps weaken Green Bay's chances to compete with Chicago for a top draft pick.
  • Kenneth Walker was bad in Baltimore (nine carries, 16 yards), but chalk that up to the matchup against the Ravens' eighth-ranked rushing defense. Don't overthink this too much. 
  • Gus Edwards, man. He had five carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns in Week 9. That's some pretty good efficiency. I mean, it helps when one of your non-scoring runs goes for 42 yards. As for other Ravens who put up big numbers, Mark Andrews logged a season-high nine receptions.

Back to top

FLEX RANKINGS: 51-100

Table inside Article
Player Position Rank Week 10 Opponent
51. Jordan Addison WR25 vs. Saints
52. Michael Thomas WR26 at Vikings
53. Roschon Johnson RB25 vs. Panthers
54. Kareem Hunt RB26 at Ravens
55. Devin Singletary RB27 vs. Broncos
56. Marquise Brown WR27 vs. Falcons
57. Christian Kirk WR28 vs. 49ers
58. Jerry Jeudy WR29 at Bills
59. George Pickens WR30 vs. Packers
60. Tyler Lockett WR31 vs. Commanders
61. Zack Moss RB28 vs. Patriots (Frankfurt)
62. Drake London WR32 at Cardinals
63. Calvin Ridley WR33 vs. 49ers
64. Sam LaPorta TE3 at Chargers
65. Gabe Davis WR34 vs. Broncos
66. Jakobi Meyers WR35 vs. Jets
67. George Kittle TE4 at Jaguars
68. Rashid Shaheed WR36 at Vikings
69. Courtland Sutton WR37 at Broncos
70. Brandin Cooks WR38 vs. Giants
71. Tank Dell WR39 at Bengals
72. Evan Engram TE5 vs. 49ers
73. Dalton Kincaid TE6 vs. Broncos
74. Jerome Ford RB29 at Ravens
75. Jaylen Warren RB30 vs. Packers
76. Tyler Boyd WR40 vs. Texans
77. Christian Watson WR41 at Steelers
78. Jahan Dotson WR42 at Seahawks
79. Jake Ferguson TE7 vs. Giants
80. Alexander Mattison RB31 vs. Saints
81. Kyle Pitts TE8 at Cardinals
82. Demario Douglas WR43 vs. Colts (Frankfurt)
83. Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR44 vs. Commanders
84. Romeo Doubs WR45 at Steelers
85. Dalton Schultz TE9 at Bengals
86. Brian Robinson Jr. RB32 at Seahawks
87. Trey McBride TE10 vs. Falcons
88. Logan Thomas TE11 at Seahawks
89. Keaontay Ingram RB33 vs. Falcons
90. Darnell Mooney WR46 vs. Panthers
91. Wan'Dale Robinson WR47 at Cowboys
92. Elijah Moore WR48 at Ravens
93. K.J. Osborn WR49 vs. Saints
94. Jonathan Mingo WR50 at Bears
95. AJ Dillon RB34 at Steelers
96. Latavius Murray RB35 vs. Broncos
97. Quentin Johnston WR51 vs. Lions
98. Jalin Hyatt WR52 at Cowboys
99. Rondale Moore WR53 vs. Falcons
100. Hunter Henry TE12 vs. Colts (Frankfurt)
  • I'm kind of bummed Devin Singletary (13 carries, 26 yards) didn't do more with the opportunity he had, with Dameon Pierce missing Week 9 with an ankle injury. But I shouldn't be surprised. 
  • Hollywood Brown hasn't cleared the 50-yard mark in a game since Week 5, and on Sunday, with Clayton Tune under center and the Browns' top-ranked passing defense on the field, he managed just four catches for a season-low 24 yards. But Brown could see a nice uptick with the potential return of Kyler Murray.
  • Jerome Ford wasn't great for Cleveland, tallying just 44 rushing yards, but you can't ignore 20 carries. I wish he had the touchdown that Kareem Hunt (whom I ranked three spots above Ford among the RBs) scored. Actually, I started both, so to me, it doesn't matter. Either way, Ford is a great option. 
  • Dalton Schultz had 10 receptions for 130 yards (both career highs) and a touchdown on Sunday. That's extreme production. He's someone I liked coming into the season, but this was excessively good.

Back to top

FLEX RANKINGS: 101-150

Table inside Article
Player Position Rank Week 10 Opponent
101. DJ Chark WR54 at Bears
102. Khalil Shakir WR55 vs. Broncos
103. Cole Kmet TE13 vs. Panthers
104. Allen Lazard WR56 at Steelers
105. Odell Beckham WR57 vs. Browns
106. Tyler Allgeier RB36 at Cardinals
107. Ezekiel Elliott RB37 vs. Colts (Frankfurt)
108. Taysom Hill TE14 at Vikings
109. Ty Chandler RB38 vs. Saints
110. Keaton Mitchell RB39 vs. Browns
111. Justice Hill RB40 vs. Browns
112. Michael Wilson WR58 vs. Falcons
113. JuJu Smith-Schuster WR59 vs. Colts (Frankfurt)
114. Darius Slayton WR60 at Cowboys
115. Zach Charbonnet RB41 vs. Commanders
116. David Njoku TE15 at Ravens
117. Jonnu Smith TE16 at Cardinals
118. Tyjae Spears RB42 at Buccaneers
119. Antonio Gibson RB43 at Seahawks
120. Luke Musgrave TE17 at Steelers
121. Trey Palmer WR61 vs. Titans
122. Gerald Everett TE18 vs. Lions
123. Treylon Burks WR62 at Buccaneers
124. Alec Pierce WR63 vs. Patriots (Frankfurt)
125. Cade Otton TE19 vs. Titans
126. Noah Brown WR64 at Bengals
127. Miles Sanders RB44 at Bears
128. Van Jefferson WR65 at Cardinals
129. Jamison Crowder WR66 at Seahawks
130. Jaleel McLaughlin RB45 at Bills
131. Jordan Mason RB46 at Jaguars
132. Pierre Strong RB47 at Ravens
133. Joshua Kelley RB48 vs. Lions
134. Donovan Peoples-Jones WR67 at Chargers
135. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR68 at Buccaneers
136. Jake Bobo WR69 vs. Commanders
137. Brandon Powell WR70 vs. Saints
138. Donald Parham TE20 vs. Lions
139. Irv Smith Jr. TE21 vs. Texans
140. Mack Hollins WR71 at Cardinals
141. Nelson Agholor WR72 vs. Browns
142. Tyler Scott WR73 vs. Texans
143. Chase Edmonds RB49 vs. Titans
144. Rico Dowdle RB50 vs. Giants
145. Dalvin Cook RB51 at Raiders
146. Cordarrelle Patterson RB52 at Cardinals
147. Matt Breida RB53 at Cowboys
148. Isaiah Hodgins WR74 at Cowboys
149. Tre Tucker WR75 vs. Jets
150. Jalen Tolbert WR76 vs. Giants
  • JuJu Smith-Schuster had seven targets against Washington, which was encouraging. 
  • If I hadn't been burned before, I would take Antonio Gibson's workload on Sunday (11 touches for 76 scrimmage yards) as a sign he will be more involved in the Commanders' offense going forward. I don't want to get too far ahead of myself, but I was really impressed with his performance. 
  • Cade Otton scored two touchdowns! I know you're rushing to pick him up on waivers. He's been good. He won't be two-touchdowns good every week. But he's productive.

Back to top

Related Content

news

2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 9

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy football lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the RBs, WRs and TEs to present his top 150 flex options for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 8

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy football lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the RBs, WRs and TEs to present his top 150 flex options for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 7

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy football lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the RBs, WRs and TEs to present his top 150 flex options for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 6

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy football lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the RBs, WRs and TEs to present his top 150 flex options for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 5

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy football lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the RBs, WRs and TEs to present his top 150 flex options for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 4

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy football lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the RBs, WRs and TEs to present his top 150 flex options for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 3

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy football lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the RBs, WRs and TEs to present his top 150 flex options for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 2

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy football lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the RBs, WRs and TEs to present his top 150 flex options for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 1

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy football lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the RBs, WRs and TEs to present his top 150 flex options for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.