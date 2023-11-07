2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 10

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the running backs, receivers and tight ends to present his top 150 flex options each week for the 2023 fantasy football season, with some useful nuggets of analysis sprinkled in. The ranking is based on a 1.0 PPR scoring format.
NOTE: In a typical week, this ranking will be posted on Tuesday. Injury designations will be added, adjusted or removed as teams' official injury reports are made available. The following three designations will be reflected:
- (Q) -- Player is listed as questionable on their team's official injury report.
- (D) -- Player is listed as doubtful on their team's official injury report.
- (OUT) -- Player has been ruled out on their team's official injury report.
TEAMS ON BYE:
- Chiefs
- Dolphins
- Eagles
- Rams
FLEX RANKINGS: 1-50
|Rank
|Position Rank
|Week 10 Opponent
|1. Christian McCaffrey
|RB1
|at Jaguars
|2. Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR1
|at Chargers
|3. Ja'Marr Chase
|WR2
|vs. Texans
|4. Stefon Diggs
|WR3
|vs. Broncos
|5. CeeDee Lamb
|WR4
|vs. Giants
|6. Alvin Kamara
|RB2
|at Vikings
|7. Breece Hall
|RB3
|at Raiders
|8. Bijan Robinson
|RB4
|at Cardinals
|9. Tony Pollard
|RB5
|vs. Giants
|10. Keenan Allen
|WR5
|vs. Lions
|11. Saquon Barkley
|RB6
|at Cowboys
|12. Austin Ekeler
|RB7
|vs. Lions
|13. Adam Thielen
|WR6
|at Bears
|14. Jonathan Taylor
|RB8
|vs. Patriots (Frankfurt)
|15. Garrett Wilson
|WR7
|at Raiders
|16. Joe Mixon
|RB9
|vs. Texans
|17. Derrick Henry
|RB10
|at Buccaneers
|18. DK Metcalf
|WR8
|vs. Commanders
|19. Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB11
|vs. Colts (Frankfurt)
|20. DJ Moore
|WR9
|vs. Panthers
|21. James Cook
|RB12
|vs. Broncos
|22. Travis Etienne
|RB13
|vs. 49ers
|23. David Montgomery
|RB14
|at Chargers
|24. Josh Jacobs
|RB15
|vs. Jets
|25. Chris Olave
|WR10
|at Vikings
|26. Mike Evans
|WR11
|vs. Titans
|27. Davante Adams
|WR12
|at Vikings
|28. Brandon Aiyuk
|WR13
|at Jaguars
|29. Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR14
|vs. Patriots (Frankfurt)
|30. Diontae Johnson
|WR15
|vs. Packers
|31. Nico Collins
|WR16
|at Bengals
|32. Terry McLaurin
|WR17
|at Seahawks
|33. Rachaad White
|RB16
|vs. Titans
|34. Tee Higgins
|WR18
|vs. Texans
|35. Chris Godwin
|WR19
|vs. Titans
|36. DeAndre Hopkins
|WR20
|at Buccaneers
|37. T.J. Hockenson
|TE1
|vs. Saints
|38. Mark Andrews
|TE2
|vs. Browns
|39. Zay Flowers
|WR21
|vs. Browns
|40. Amari Cooper
|WR22
|vs. Giants
|41. Javonte Williams
|RB17
|at Bills
|42. D'Onta Foreman
|RB18
|vs. Panthers
|43. Aaron Jones
|RB19
|at Steelers
|44. Kenneth Walker III
|RB20
|vs. Commanders
|45. Josh Downs
|WR23
|vs. Patriots (Frankfurt)
|46. Deebo Samuel
|WR24
|at Jaguars
|47. Gus Edwards
|RB21
|vs. Browns
|48. Najee Harris
|RB22
|vs. Packers
|49. Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB23
|at Chargers
|50. Chuba Hubbard
|RB24
|at Bears
- I'm not sure who I need to talk to in order to make sure this doesn't happen again, but from a fantasy standpoint, it's irresponsible for the Eagles, Dolphins and Chiefs to have the same bye week, as they do in Week 10. I mean, what are we even doing here?
- We will keep an eye on Ja'Marr Chase's back injury as the week progresses. It was great to see Tee Higgins have a monster game for the Bengals (eight catches, 110 yards).
- CeeDee Lamb is as excellent as advertised, and he put up a career-high 191 receiving yards on Sunday. This was coming off a week when he had 158 receiving yards.
- I've stopped trying to figure out what the Falcons are doing on offense. I'm still playing Bijan Robinson. And Kyle Pitts. And maybe even Drake London, despite the fact he might not suit up. I hate it here.
- For the second straight game, the Colts gave Jonathan Taylor more touches (23) than Zack Moss (seven). Oh, and Michael Pittman will be the target leader for Indianapolis if Josh Downs is out.
- Derrick Henry looks like a new person with Will Levis as his starting quarterback in Tennessee. This is starting to look like a real offense under the rookie QB. DeAndre Hopkins had 11 targets for the Titans in Week 9! (Though I don't rank QBs here, I should tell you Levis is a questionable fantasy option, even with multiple good starting QBs on a bye this week.)
- We finally got the great Rhamondre Stevenson game we've ben waiting for (nine carries for 87 yards and a score; four catches for 42 yards). I hope you were starting him. (You weren't, were you?) I picked him up in a guillotine league, and I was rather pleased.
- The Raiders smoked the Giants -- and even so, Davante Adams didn't do anything. Looking ahead, he's got some tough matchups looming against some pretty good corners. I'm still starting him, but this is not great.
- Joshua Dobbs was really good for Minnesota. Make sure to track how the many injured Vikings are progressing during the week. One name to really look for (presuming he's healthy) is T.J. Hockenson, who was targeted 12 times in Week 9 (with seven catches and 69 yards) and could end up being a beast with Dobbs.
- The Bears went with D'Onta Foreman in Week 9. I really want Roschon Johnson to be the guy in Chicago. But both are great options against the Panthers this week.
- Aaron Jones is back! Twenty rushing attempts. A rushing touchdown. Four receptions. I like this. And the Packers won, which pleased me as a Bears fan, because it helps weaken Green Bay's chances to compete with Chicago for a top draft pick.
- Kenneth Walker was bad in Baltimore (nine carries, 16 yards), but chalk that up to the matchup against the Ravens' eighth-ranked rushing defense. Don't overthink this too much.
- Gus Edwards, man. He had five carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns in Week 9. That's some pretty good efficiency. I mean, it helps when one of your non-scoring runs goes for 42 yards. As for other Ravens who put up big numbers, Mark Andrews logged a season-high nine receptions.
FLEX RANKINGS: 51-100
|Player
|Position Rank
|Week 10 Opponent
|51. Jordan Addison
|WR25
|vs. Saints
|52. Michael Thomas
|WR26
|at Vikings
|53. Roschon Johnson
|RB25
|vs. Panthers
|54. Kareem Hunt
|RB26
|at Ravens
|55. Devin Singletary
|RB27
|vs. Broncos
|56. Marquise Brown
|WR27
|vs. Falcons
|57. Christian Kirk
|WR28
|vs. 49ers
|58. Jerry Jeudy
|WR29
|at Bills
|59. George Pickens
|WR30
|vs. Packers
|60. Tyler Lockett
|WR31
|vs. Commanders
|61. Zack Moss
|RB28
|vs. Patriots (Frankfurt)
|62. Drake London
|WR32
|at Cardinals
|63. Calvin Ridley
|WR33
|vs. 49ers
|64. Sam LaPorta
|TE3
|at Chargers
|65. Gabe Davis
|WR34
|vs. Broncos
|66. Jakobi Meyers
|WR35
|vs. Jets
|67. George Kittle
|TE4
|at Jaguars
|68. Rashid Shaheed
|WR36
|at Vikings
|69. Courtland Sutton
|WR37
|at Broncos
|70. Brandin Cooks
|WR38
|vs. Giants
|71. Tank Dell
|WR39
|at Bengals
|72. Evan Engram
|TE5
|vs. 49ers
|73. Dalton Kincaid
|TE6
|vs. Broncos
|74. Jerome Ford
|RB29
|at Ravens
|75. Jaylen Warren
|RB30
|vs. Packers
|76. Tyler Boyd
|WR40
|vs. Texans
|77. Christian Watson
|WR41
|at Steelers
|78. Jahan Dotson
|WR42
|at Seahawks
|79. Jake Ferguson
|TE7
|vs. Giants
|80. Alexander Mattison
|RB31
|vs. Saints
|81. Kyle Pitts
|TE8
|at Cardinals
|82. Demario Douglas
|WR43
|vs. Colts (Frankfurt)
|83. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR44
|vs. Commanders
|84. Romeo Doubs
|WR45
|at Steelers
|85. Dalton Schultz
|TE9
|at Bengals
|86. Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB32
|at Seahawks
|87. Trey McBride
|TE10
|vs. Falcons
|88. Logan Thomas
|TE11
|at Seahawks
|89. Keaontay Ingram
|RB33
|vs. Falcons
|90. Darnell Mooney
|WR46
|vs. Panthers
|91. Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR47
|at Cowboys
|92. Elijah Moore
|WR48
|at Ravens
|93. K.J. Osborn
|WR49
|vs. Saints
|94. Jonathan Mingo
|WR50
|at Bears
|95. AJ Dillon
|RB34
|at Steelers
|96. Latavius Murray
|RB35
|vs. Broncos
|97. Quentin Johnston
|WR51
|vs. Lions
|98. Jalin Hyatt
|WR52
|at Cowboys
|99. Rondale Moore
|WR53
|vs. Falcons
|100. Hunter Henry
|TE12
|vs. Colts (Frankfurt)
- I'm kind of bummed Devin Singletary (13 carries, 26 yards) didn't do more with the opportunity he had, with Dameon Pierce missing Week 9 with an ankle injury. But I shouldn't be surprised.
- Hollywood Brown hasn't cleared the 50-yard mark in a game since Week 5, and on Sunday, with Clayton Tune under center and the Browns' top-ranked passing defense on the field, he managed just four catches for a season-low 24 yards. But Brown could see a nice uptick with the potential return of Kyler Murray.
- Jerome Ford wasn't great for Cleveland, tallying just 44 rushing yards, but you can't ignore 20 carries. I wish he had the touchdown that Kareem Hunt (whom I ranked three spots above Ford among the RBs) scored. Actually, I started both, so to me, it doesn't matter. Either way, Ford is a great option.
- Dalton Schultz had 10 receptions for 130 yards (both career highs) and a touchdown on Sunday. That's extreme production. He's someone I liked coming into the season, but this was excessively good.
FLEX RANKINGS: 101-150
|Player
|Position Rank
|Week 10 Opponent
|101. DJ Chark
|WR54
|at Bears
|102. Khalil Shakir
|WR55
|vs. Broncos
|103. Cole Kmet
|TE13
|vs. Panthers
|104. Allen Lazard
|WR56
|at Steelers
|105. Odell Beckham
|WR57
|vs. Browns
|106. Tyler Allgeier
|RB36
|at Cardinals
|107. Ezekiel Elliott
|RB37
|vs. Colts (Frankfurt)
|108. Taysom Hill
|TE14
|at Vikings
|109. Ty Chandler
|RB38
|vs. Saints
|110. Keaton Mitchell
|RB39
|vs. Browns
|111. Justice Hill
|RB40
|vs. Browns
|112. Michael Wilson
|WR58
|vs. Falcons
|113. JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR59
|vs. Colts (Frankfurt)
|114. Darius Slayton
|WR60
|at Cowboys
|115. Zach Charbonnet
|RB41
|vs. Commanders
|116. David Njoku
|TE15
|at Ravens
|117. Jonnu Smith
|TE16
|at Cardinals
|118. Tyjae Spears
|RB42
|at Buccaneers
|119. Antonio Gibson
|RB43
|at Seahawks
|120. Luke Musgrave
|TE17
|at Steelers
|121. Trey Palmer
|WR61
|vs. Titans
|122. Gerald Everett
|TE18
|vs. Lions
|123. Treylon Burks
|WR62
|at Buccaneers
|124. Alec Pierce
|WR63
|vs. Patriots (Frankfurt)
|125. Cade Otton
|TE19
|vs. Titans
|126. Noah Brown
|WR64
|at Bengals
|127. Miles Sanders
|RB44
|at Bears
|128. Van Jefferson
|WR65
|at Cardinals
|129. Jamison Crowder
|WR66
|at Seahawks
|130. Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB45
|at Bills
|131. Jordan Mason
|RB46
|at Jaguars
|132. Pierre Strong
|RB47
|at Ravens
|133. Joshua Kelley
|RB48
|vs. Lions
|134. Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR67
|at Chargers
|135. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR68
|at Buccaneers
|136. Jake Bobo
|WR69
|vs. Commanders
|137. Brandon Powell
|WR70
|vs. Saints
|138. Donald Parham
|TE20
|vs. Lions
|139. Irv Smith Jr.
|TE21
|vs. Texans
|140. Mack Hollins
|WR71
|at Cardinals
|141. Nelson Agholor
|WR72
|vs. Browns
|142. Tyler Scott
|WR73
|vs. Texans
|143. Chase Edmonds
|RB49
|vs. Titans
|144. Rico Dowdle
|RB50
|vs. Giants
|145. Dalvin Cook
|RB51
|at Raiders
|146. Cordarrelle Patterson
|RB52
|at Cardinals
|147. Matt Breida
|RB53
|at Cowboys
|148. Isaiah Hodgins
|WR74
|at Cowboys
|149. Tre Tucker
|WR75
|vs. Jets
|150. Jalen Tolbert
|WR76
|vs. Giants
- JuJu Smith-Schuster had seven targets against Washington, which was encouraging.
- If I hadn't been burned before, I would take Antonio Gibson's workload on Sunday (11 touches for 76 scrimmage yards) as a sign he will be more involved in the Commanders' offense going forward. I don't want to get too far ahead of myself, but I was really impressed with his performance.
- Cade Otton scored two touchdowns! I know you're rushing to pick him up on waivers. He's been good. He won't be two-touchdowns good every week. But he's productive.