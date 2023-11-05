2023 NFL season, Week 9: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 9 Sunday:
- Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (neck) is expected to play versus the Eagles on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Rob Jones suffered a knee injury and did not return to Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Mike Greene was added to the team's injury report with an illness, and is now questionable for Sunday's game versus the Texans, the team announced.