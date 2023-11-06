Around the NFL

Giants QB Daniel Jones suffered torn ACL in loss to Raiders, will miss remainder of 2023 season

Published: Nov 06, 2023 at 11:36 AM
Just 21 snaps after he returned from a neck injury, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

An MRI on Monday showed that Jones suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, per head coach Brian Daboll, confirming the team's previous fears that Jones' knee injury could cost him the rest of the year.

Amid a Shakespearian season for quarterbacks in New York, Jones' diagnosis comes after he previously missed three games with an injured neck. It also follows backup Tyrod Taylor's placement on injured reserve after he hurt his rib cage in Week 8, an injury Daboll would not confirm Taylor will return from this year -- and comes eight weeks after Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles in his debut for the crosstown New York Jets.

Having long been scrutinized in Gotham for his uneven play amid a coaching carousel during his early time with the Giants, Jones shouldered even more spotlight this season after he signed a four-year, $160 million extension in March.

$35.5 million of that salary is fully guaranteed for 2024, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.

What followed Jones' extension was disastrous as New York has fallen into a wasteland of low scoring and middling defense a season after going to the playoffs in head coach Brian Daboll's first year.

The Giants were 1-5 with Jones as the starter and are now 2-7 on the year with Sunday's defeat. Jones will finish the season with 909 yards passing, two touchdowns and six interceptions in six games played.

With Taylor already out, Tommy DeVito is seemingly the next quarterback up -- the only other QB currently on the team is veteran Matt Barkley, who New York signed to the practice squad on Oct. 31.

DeVito relieved an injured Taylor in Week 8 and then replaced an injured Jones in Week 9.

