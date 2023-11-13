NFL stats and records, Week 10: Texans' C.J. Stroud, Chargers' Justin Herbert reach new passing heights

3) Ja'Marr Chase showcases big-play ability

Chase entered Sunday questionable to play with a back injury, but he tested it out in pregame warmups and proved able to suit up. Then, he proved capable of putting the team on his back (we all regret the pun).

Chase got behind the Texans defense on second-and-12 at the end of the third quarter, making a 64-yard house call to get the Bengals their first touchdown since the opening drive of the game.

That score was the seventh of Chase's career to go for at least 60 yards. No other player has even five receiving touchdowns of 60-plus yards since Chase was drafted in 2021.

Chase has the second-most receiving touchdowns of 60-plus yards by a player age 23 or younger, trailing only fellow LSU prodigy Odell Beckham Jr.