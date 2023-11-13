Chargers HC Brandon Staley takes blame for 41 points allowed in loss to Lions: 'I didn't do a good enough job'

The loss was all the more frustrating because it wasted a high-quality outing from quarterback Justin Herbert and the offense. Despite missing multiple key pieces once again, Herbert was 27-of-40 passing for 323 yards, four touchdowns and an interception, with Keenan Allen his most targeted receiver with 175 yards and two touchdowns. Los Angeles scored on six of its nine drives, but with the Lions getting ahead early and the defense unable to get stops, the offense was forced to constantly play catch-up, tying it up four times before time ran out without any more chances left.

"I thought Justin was fantastic in this game, I thought he gave us a chance. We started off slow, but then we scored on our last five drives of the football game," Staley said. "So, it was a good enough offensive performance for us to win today, and Justin was at the front of it. I thought Keenan was fantastic, and again, just didn't do enough on defense today."

With the second half of the season underway and the postseason approaching, L.A. now sits at 4-5, firmly out of playoff contention, and Staley will need to find a way to get consistent play from his defense to climb back into the race, much less succeed in a playoff environment.

Staley still expressed his belief that his defense has the pieces in place to compete with the best teams in the NFL, and is looking toward another week of practices to get back on track before the team's next test.