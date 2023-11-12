2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Broncos-Bills on Monday night

Monday night's contest pits a usual juggernaut treading water against a team looking to build on its first winning streak of the season.

The Bills are still dangerous at 5-4, but they're fading among the ranks of contenders thanks to alternating wins and losses for six straight games dating back to Oct. 1.

Although the Bills remain a top-five club in offensive yards and in both offensive and defensive scoring, the inability to translate that into consistent victories after nine weeks relegated them to the No. 8 seed following last week’s loss against the Bengals -- also known as outside the playoffs looking in.

The Broncos, meanwhile, are riding high out of the bye week thanks to back-to-back wins against the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, who Denver had dropped 16 straight against before holding Patrick Mahomes and Co. to single digits.

But even with the recent turn in fortunes, the Broncos still sit two games under .500, with seven of their final nine games coming against teams that entered Week 10 sporting a .500 record or better.

It'll be a tough road back into the playoff picture -- one that likely requires another surprise upset against the host Bills to keep such aspirations in play.