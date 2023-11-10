Bills' Von Miller not seeking revenge against Broncos this week: 'I left on good terms'

In 10-plus seasons with the Broncos, Miller generated 110.5 sacks and helped lead Denver to a Super Bowl 50 win, earning the game's MVP award.

The 34-year-old is coming off a season-ending ACL tear in 2022, which forced him out of the first four games of this campaign. In five contests, Miller has generated one tackle and four QB pressures while playing 28% of the defensive snaps, per Next Gen Stats. The edge rusher said he's beginning to feel more like himself.

"I feel better every week," Miller said. "I would love to take these huge leaps and bounds each and every week but the reality is, I'm just getting a little bit better each and every week and I'm grateful for that. I know I can still play, I know I can still recapture some of the things that I did in the past and the type of player I was."