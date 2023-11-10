Bills' Von Miller not seeking revenge against Broncos this week: 'I left on good terms'

Von Miller left Denver two and a half seasons ago, but Monday night marks the first time he'll face the Broncos, a team he helped lead for a decade-plus.
Denver traded Miller to the Rams midway through the 2021 season, and he went on to win Super Bowl LVI with Los Angeles. The edge rusher signed with Buffalo in March of 2022. Ahead of the prime-time matchup between the Bills and Broncos, Miller said he has nothing but positive thoughts regarding his former club.
"It'll be different for sure. It's not like a revenge game or anything like that. For me, I left on good terms, left and went to go win a Super Bowl. I had a great relationship with everybody in their facility, didn't have any bad blood with anybody in there," Miller said, via the Bills' official team website.
In 10-plus seasons with the Broncos, Miller generated 110.5 sacks and helped lead Denver to a Super Bowl 50 win, earning the game's MVP award.
The 34-year-old is coming off a season-ending ACL tear in 2022, which forced him out of the first four games of this campaign. In five contests, Miller has generated one tackle and four QB pressures while playing 28% of the defensive snaps, per Next Gen Stats. The edge rusher said he's beginning to feel more like himself.
"I feel better every week," Miller said. "I would love to take these huge leaps and bounds each and every week but the reality is, I'm just getting a little bit better each and every week and I'm grateful for that. I know I can still play, I know I can still recapture some of the things that I did in the past and the type of player I was."
It would be apropos for Miller to earn his first sack of the 2023 season against his former team on Monday night.