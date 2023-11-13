'Fast, physical and violent' Lions buoyed by four fourth-down conversions in win over Chargers

At the root of those hopes is what was on display Sunday -- a finally healthy offense that has the full faith of its coaches. That was never more obvious than on the final drive, with the game tied and the ball in the Lions' hands. They were playing to line up a makeable field goal as the second ticked away, but nearly as important was keeping the Chargers' Justin Herbert on the bench. All game, the fourth down calls had worked, on a David Montgomery fourth-and-5 run in the first quarter, on a fourth-and goal Jahmyr Gibbs run in the second. On and on it went, the foot-on-the-gas approach of both coaches -- the Chargers were 3 of 3 on fourth down ,the Lions 4 of 5 – driven by analytics, sure, but also by an acknowledgement that nobody was stopping anybody so points had to be squeezed from every possession.

And so, on fourth-and-2 from the Chargers' 26-yard line with 1:47 left on the clock, the Lions had a choice to make. A field goal to take the lead was makeable, but Jared Goff suspected Campbell would go for it. He assumes that until told otherwise, he said after the game. He was right, and the pass went to rookie tight end Sam LaPorta for 6 yards. Amon-Ra St. Brown high-fived Campbell after the play. The clock kept ticking and the winning field goal came as time expired. Herbert, who threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns, did not get a final shot.

"I wanted to finish with the ball," Campbell said. "I trusted our guys, I trust Goff. I liked where we were offensively. I felt like that was the right thing to do.

"To each his own. Some say it's a boneheaded move. Some say it's not. I made the decision. I stick by that decision."