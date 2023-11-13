Kyler Murray captains Cardinals to comeback win over Falcons in return from ACL injury: 'There's no quit'

Any tempered expectations for Murray's return were dashed as he doubled the win total of the Cardinals (2-8) with 249 passing yards (19 of 32 for no touchdowns, one interception) and 33 yards rushing with a 6-yard TD in the second quarter. Though his statistics didn't glisten, his full-throttle play and ability to captain a comeback did.

Facing third-and-10 from his own 42-yard line, Murray offered ample proof of just how healthy is his when he scrambled backward away from pressure, switched the field and sprinted for 13 yards and the conversion. In amazing totality, Murray traveled 68.9 yards on the play, per Next Gen Stats -- and reached a well-his-knee-seems-pretty-great 20.17 mph.

"At the end of the day, if it comes down to it being in my hands, I got to make something happen," Murray said. "I didn't see anything downfield, so, they honestly, I thought they had a pretty good contain, but you know God blessed me to be able to do things like that and that's kind of what happened for me."

Two plays later he hit Trey McBride for a 33-yard gain. It wasn't the greatest throw by Murray, but he made plays and the completion allowed the Cardinals to run down the clock and position themselves for the big-booted Prater to convert an easy, short make.

It culminated months of anticipation for Murray's return. Murray admitted the magnitude of the game wasn't lost on him, but it ultimately ended with what he was looking for the most.