Around the NFL

Kyler Murray captains Cardinals to comeback win over Falcons in return from ACL injury: 'There's no quit'

Published: Nov 12, 2023 at 08:37 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Three hundred and 35 days after he was carted off the field in Glendale, Arizona, with a torn ACL, Kyler Murray captained his Cardinals to a comeback triumph.

One point down with 2 minutes and 33 seconds to go, Murray used his arm, his surgically repaired knee and ample amounts of clutch play to drive the Cardinals to a 25-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday following a 23-yard Matt Prater field goal.

"At that point, you got to make your mind up," said Murray of taking over trailing, 23-22. "There's no quit. No quit. No quit in that group and I think we showed that today."

Rookie head coach Jonathan Gannon wasn't sure what to expect as he coached Murray in a live game for the first time. Nonetheless, he was happy with the performance and the result.

"Honestly, I didn't have any expectation," he said. "Like I told you guys all week, I was just happy that the guy was back because I know what he went through to get back to this point. Less than a year from a major injury and to play at the level he played today. He just broke down the team and just said, 'I got to be better.' There's a lot of meat on that bone from the offensive side and that's what he'll continue to do."

Related Links

Any tempered expectations for Murray's return were dashed as he doubled the win total of the Cardinals (2-8) with 249 passing yards (19 of 32 for no touchdowns, one interception) and 33 yards rushing with a 6-yard TD in the second quarter. Though his statistics didn't glisten, his full-throttle play and ability to captain a comeback did.

Facing third-and-10 from his own 42-yard line, Murray offered ample proof of just how healthy is his when he scrambled backward away from pressure, switched the field and sprinted for 13 yards and the conversion. In amazing totality, Murray traveled 68.9 yards on the play, per Next Gen Stats -- and reached a well-his-knee-seems-pretty-great 20.17 mph. 

"At the end of the day, if it comes down to it being in my hands, I got to make something happen," Murray said. "I didn't see anything downfield, so, they honestly, I thought they had a pretty good contain, but you know God blessed me to be able to do things like that and that's kind of what happened for me."

Two plays later he hit Trey McBride for a 33-yard gain. It wasn't the greatest throw by Murray, but he made plays and the completion allowed the Cardinals to run down the clock and position themselves for the big-booted Prater to convert an easy, short make.

It culminated months of anticipation for Murray's return. Murray admitted the magnitude of the game wasn't lost on him, but it ultimately ended with what he was looking for the most.

"Throughout the week, I tried to stay calm, cool, collected," Murray said. "As it got closer today, you know, wake up early, go home, have a lot of time at the house before driving to the stadium. That s--- in your chest starts to build up. I'm trying to calm it down because, obviously, we got to play a game. Can't be too amped up. But it was kind of inevitable. I thought I did a good job of not really letting the emotions and everything get to me throughout this week. Obviously, it had been a big week, but at the end of the day, just trying to come out here and get a win. That was the mindset."

Related Content

news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley takes blame for 41 points allowed in loss to Lions: 'I didn't do a good enough job'

The Chargers fell to the Lions 41-38 in a game that saw the L.A. defense allow 533 net yards, the most yards given up since Week 1. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley took responsibility for the sub-par defensive effort that led to the loss.
news

Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke injures hamstring in loss to Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons quarterback exited the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals with a hamstring injury. Backup Desmond Ridder replaced him. 
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (ankle) says he'll 'be fine' after Sunday's win over Ravens

Deshaun Watson was in a walking boot following Sunday's comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens, but the Cleveland Browns quarterback isn't fretting about his ankle injury.
news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey's record-tying scoring streak snapped at 17 games

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's touchdown streak was snapped at 17 games in a 34-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving him tied with Hall of Famer Lenny Moore for the all-time NFL record.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Broncos-Bills on Monday night

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down four things to watch for when the Denver Broncos face the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football."
news

Saints QB Derek Carr suffers concussion, right shoulder injury in loss to Vikings

New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr suffered a right shoulder injury and a concussion as a result of his early exit from Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Bill Belichick on benching QB Mac Jones in loss to Colts: 'Thought it was time for a change' 

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick declined to indicate who would start for New England in Week 12 after he benched Mac Jones for the final drive of Sunday's loss to Colts.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 10: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 10 Sunday.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (back bruise) active vs. Texans

Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is expected to be active for the Bengals' Week 10 tilt against the visiting Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Patriots owner Robert Kraft on 2-7 start to season: 'This isn't what we were expecting to happen this year'

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft discussed his team's difficult start to the 2023 season during an interview on NFL Network on Sunday.