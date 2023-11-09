Bengals WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) expected to miss Week 10 game vs. Texans

Higgins, who was slowed by a rib injury earlier this season, has 27 catches for 328 yards and two scores. He turned in a season-high 110 receiving yards on eight catches against Buffalo.

Chase played through the injury last week but was held to a season-low four catches against the Bills. He's the Bengals' leading receiver this season with 64 catches for 697 yards and four touchdowns.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has played games without either Higgins or Chase, but never both in the same game. Burrow struggling early in the season playing through a painful calf injury, but has bounced back during Cincinnati's current four-game win streak, completing 75.8% of his passes and throwing 10 TDs.