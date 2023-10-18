Around the NFL

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons: Don't 'throw shade on us' without 'same energy' toward Eagles, 49ers

Published: Oct 18, 2023 at 07:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

All defeats count for one in the loss column, but the perception of a stumble can vary from team to team and loss to loss.

When the Dallas Cowboys got crushed by the heavyweight San Francisco 49ers, Dak Prescott and Co. took significant heat. Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons pleaded the same energy be brought after the undefeated Eagles and 49ers fell as favorites to the Jets and Browns, respectively.

"I just don't condone the bashing of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, and (not) have the same energy for the Eagles," Parsons said during the latest episode of the On The Edge with Micah Parsons podcast. "The Eagles were healthy. They had ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿. They had their receiving corps. They had their explosive weapons. They didn't have ﻿Lane Johnson﻿. I will admit they didn't have Lane Johnson. But does that make that much of a difference? Because I see my quarterback, you know, maybe not have the red-zone success, but move the ball way better than the Eagles did Sunday night.

"We want the same energy for everybody. Because there's a whole bunch of bashing when it's Dak Prescott, but not the same when it's the Eagles."

Related Links

The Cowboys walloped the Jets, 30-10, in Week 2 by forcing four turnovers and bamboozling Zach Wilson into three interceptions. Sunday, it was the Jets who beat Philly by forcing four turnovers, including three Hurts interceptions.

"They said we didn't have a significant win [against the Jets]," Parsons said. "They said we beat a nameless -- Zach Wilson -- or a team without ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿, all these things. One thing that the Jets did have [against us] was ﻿Sauce Gardner﻿, ﻿D.J. Reed﻿. They were also missing a few other pieces, and they beat the Eagles. But apparently, the Jets aren't a significant win. They aren't a good team without Aaron Rodgers, which I said wasn't true. I'm glad that Zach Wilson is proving people wrong. He just beat a great Eagles team."

The rival Eagles weren't the only team Parsons went after. The edge rusher said the Browns aren't getting enough credit for knocking off a Niners team that beat his Cowboys, 42-10, the previous week.

"I got time today, OK. A lot of people said the Browns' defense was overhyped. Everyone said Micah don't know ball," the linebacker said. "I said the Browns are the real deal, if they can put it together, they can be a hard team to beat. And now I can say it, my guy, who we miss very much, Amari Cooper balled the hell out. He could have been the dog of the week. What he did to help lead this team over the 49ers was amazing. That catch was spectacular."

Parsons took issue that the 49ers' loss is being excused by some because Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel were injured, which ignores that the Browns were also missing Deshaun Watson and a host of other key players on offense.

"I heard a quote, (Emmanuel) Acho said this, which pissed me off. He said, 'I'm not worried about the 49ers, they were missing Christian McCaffrey. They were missing Deebo Samuel,'" Parsons said. "This is what pissed me off about that, OK. They started that game. The Browns were missing Deshaun Watson. They were missing Nick Chubb. They were missing Jack Conklin. They were missing them key factors before the game even started. So why is it that we are just scrubs and we're nobodies that don't deserve to be on the field, and we're just all talk, but there's 100 excuses for these other teams. If y'all just going to hate Cowboys nation, just say y'all hate Cowboys nation. But don't sit here and throw shade on us. Keep the same energy for everybody. That's all it is."

Every team deals with injuries. How a club battles through moments without key players tends to define how their seasons unfold. It's also true that in a league where the talent level is distributed, circumstances can arise for a team to win by 32 one week and lose by 2 points the next -- or, conversely, lose by 32 then win by 3.

Yes, the Cowboys are covered differently than any NFL team. Jerry Jones likes that his club spurs such feelings and attention. Parsons knows this is part of the deal of playing with a star on his helmet. Every Dallas player knows it. But that doesn't mean the edge rusher didn't have some good points about how things went down this weekend. New York and Cleveland deserve their flowers for knocking off undefeated teams.

Related Content

news

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson 'not blind' to trade chatter 

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is aware the team could look to trade him as the deadline nears, regardless of whether or not he wants to stay in Chicago.
news

Commanders first-rounders Jahan Dotson, Emmanuel Forbes non-factors in Week 6 

Washington Commanders first-rounders added up to zero production on Sunday, but the lack of impact being made doesn't fluster head coach Ron Rivera. 
news

NFL owners approve proposal to move in-person head coaching interviews to after Divisional Round

NFL owners unanimously approved a proposal to push in-person head coaching interviews with candidates employed by NFL teams until the Divisional Round of the playoffs has been completed, NFL.com senior national columnist Judy Battista reported Tuesday from the Fall League Meeting in New York. 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) 'optimistic' he will play vs. Saints: 'I'm gonna do everything I can to be out there'

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) told reporters Tuesday he's going to do all he can to take the field Thursday against the Saints, but a decision is unlikely to come until game day. 
news

Patriots OC Bill O'Brien on emergence of rookie Malik Cunningham: 'He can play a lot of different places'

Rookie Malik Cunningham made his NFL debut in Week 6, lining up at quarterback and receiver. He could see get more and more involved as the season progresses for the one-win Patriots. 
news

Eagles sign seven-time Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones

Julio Jones is back on an NFL team. The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday they have signed the former Falcons star and seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 6 game of 2023 season

Around The NFL breaks down a key moment from each Week 6 game of the 2023 season to stream on NFL+.
news

Flag football bound for 2028 Summer Olympics: Dream NFL roster

The International Olympic Committee officially added flag football to the program for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics. NFL.com's Bobby Kownack gives his dream NFL roster for the Games.
news

Robert Saleh: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers 'fueled by doubt' of potential early return from Achilles injury

Joining Good Morning Football on Tuesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he wouldn't close the door on Aaron Rodgers returning this season, noting the QB's desire to prove everyone wrong.
news

Bengals OC Brian Callahan: Offense needs more production from 'guys not named Ja'Marr Chase'

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is taking issue with the poor offensive play in Cincinnati, calling for more production from those not named Ja'Marr Chase. 