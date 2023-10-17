Chargers QB Justin Herbert shoulders blame for loss to Cowboys: 'I can play a lot better'

Herbert dismissed any thought that the injured finger on his non-throwing hand, which was heavily taped, led to the struggles.

The QB is coming off back-to-back games where he's struggled to lift the Chargers to new heights. He set career lows in Week 4 against the Raiders with 13 completions and 176 yards. Coming out of a bye on Monday night, he put up 227 yards with two touchdowns, but the miscues were glaring.

"I missed a couple receivers. Threw some bad passes," he said. "There was a lot left out there. There's a lot to work on and a lot to improve on."

It wasn't just the game-sealing interception. Herbert also missed a bevy of throws, including two shots to Keenan Allen that would have been massive gains.

"Keenan ran two great routes and I missed him," he said. "That's on me as a quarterback. We have those explosive opportunities and we have to capitalize on those. That's a really good defense that we're going up against. I can't miss those like that and expect to continue get back on third down and get back on track on second down. Tough opportunities. We'll watch the film and be critical on ourselves. We're learn from it."

L.A. marched downfield on its first possession, going 47 yards on five plays to open the scoring. Then the offense hit a lull the rest of the first half, generating six first downs and zero points. In the second half, Brandon Staley's club struggled to punch it in from the goal line, settling for three third-quarter points on two trips inside the Dallas 10-yard line.

The Chargers tied the score late but couldn't close when it counted.

"I think it's our job, as an offense, to be able to score more points and put up points," Herbert said. "When our defense is playing as well as they are, we have to capitalize on those turnovers, capitalize on the field position. It's on us as an offense."