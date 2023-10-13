Around the NFL

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (finger) expects no restrictions on Monday vs. Cowboys

Published: Oct 13, 2023 at 08:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ doesn't expect the injured finger on his non-throwing hand to affect him in Monday night's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since the injury, Herbert said Wednesday he shouldn't be restricted.

"I think there's so much going on during the game that you're probably not going to be worrying about it too much," he said, via ESPN. "I think you're just going to be worried about not getting tackled or not taking those hits. Whether it's a scramble, it's about being safe and getting down. That's in the back of your mind."

Herbert suffered the injury after throwing an interception in Week 4. The QB finished the game with a large splint on his hand and took snaps out of the shotgun. Having a bye last week helped ensure Herbert would be healthy for the matchup against offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's former club.

"I think it gets better every day," Herbert said. "It's nice having the bye week to get our bodies back. I think it's getting better every day."

Both Herbert and coach Brandon Staley said the injury wouldn't restrict the under-center play calls Moore can make Monday. Still, the usage is something to track during the contest, especially if Herbert is taking a beating from the Cowboys pass rush.

