2023 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Cowboys' win over Chargers on Monday night

Published: Oct 16, 2023 at 11:30 PM
Dallas Cowboys
4-2
Los Angeles Chargers
2-3

In a memorable back-and-forth prime-time bout, the Dallas Cowboys held off the host Los Angeles Chargers for a 20-17 victory.


After harassing ﻿﻿﻿Justin Herbert﻿﻿﻿ all night, Dallas sealed the win with a clutch quarterback pressure from ﻿﻿﻿Micah Parsons﻿﻿﻿, followed by an interception by ﻿﻿﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿﻿﻿.


﻿﻿﻿﻿Dak Prescott﻿﻿﻿﻿ threw for 272 yards and a touchdown, finding ﻿﻿﻿﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿﻿﻿﻿ seven times for 117 yards, ﻿﻿﻿﻿Brandin Cooks﻿﻿﻿﻿ for the score and ﻿﻿Tony Pollard﻿﻿ for a game-high 60-yard catch-and-run in the win. His counterpart Herbert was equally game, throwing two TDs and tallying 227 passing yards before the game-ending pick in a narrow defeat.


The low-scoring affair exploded into a flag-fest in the second half with each side hampering itself with unforced errors. The Chargers and Cowboys combined for 20 penalties and 164 penalty yards on the night.


Dallas' major miscue came in the fourth quarter when, with the Cowboys up seven, ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Jalen Tolbert﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ dove for the ball on a muffed punt and lost possession to Los Angeles. The Chargers finished the ensuing 20-yard drive with a touchdown.


But the Cowboys came right back down the field, thanks to Pollard, to kick the go-ahead field goal with just over two minutes to go and take a lead it would not relinquish.


