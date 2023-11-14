2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 11

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the running backs, receivers and tight ends to present his top 150 flex options each week for the 2023 fantasy football season, with some useful nuggets of analysis sprinkled in. The ranking is based on a 1.0 PPR scoring format.
NOTE: In a typical week, this ranking will be posted on Tuesday. Injury designations will be added, adjusted or removed as teams' official injury reports are made available. The following three designations will be reflected:
- (Q) -- Player is listed as questionable on their team's official injury report.
- (D) -- Player is listed as doubtful on their team's official injury report.
- (OUT) -- Player has been ruled out on their team's official injury report.
TEAMS ON BYE:
- Colts
- Falcons
- Patriots
- Saints
JUMP TO:
FLEX RANKINGS: 1-50
|Rank
|Position Rank
|Week 11 Opponent
|1. Christian McCaffrey
|RB1
|vs. Buccaneers
|2. Tyreek Hill
|WR1
|vs. Raiders
|3. Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR2
|vs. Bears
|4. CeeDee Lamb
|WR3
|at Panthers
|5. Cooper Kupp
|WR4
|vs. Seahawks
|6. A.J. Brown
|WR5
|at Chiefs
|7. Keenan Allen
|WR6
|at Packers
|8. Austin Ekeler
|RB2
|at Packers
|9. Ja'Marr Chase
|WR7
|at Ravens
|10. Justin Jefferson
|WR8
|at Broncos
|11. Mike Evans
|WR9
|at 49ers
|12. Stefon Diggs
|WR10
|vs. Jets
|13. David Montgomery
|RB3
|vs. Bears
|14. Tony Pollard
|RB4
|at Panthers
|15. Travis Kelce
|TE1
|vs. Eagles
|16. Brandon Aiyuk
|WR11
|vs. Buccaneers
|17. D'Andre Swift
|RB5
|at Chiefs
|18. Josh Jacobs
|RB6
|at Dolphins
|19. Breece Hall
|RB7
|at Bills
|20. Travis Etienne
|RB8
|vs. Titans
|21. Joe Mixon
|RB9
|at Ravens
|22. Tank Dell
|WR12
|vs. Cardinals
|23. DK Metcalf
|WR13
|at Rams
|24. Garrett Wilson
|WR14
|at Bills
|25. Puka Nacua
|WR15
|vs. Seahawks
|26. DeAndre Hopkins
|WR16
|at Jaguars
|27. Rachaad White
|RB10
|at 49ers
|28. Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB11
|vs. Bears
|29. Javonte Williams
|RB12
|vs. Vikings
|30. DJ Moore
|WR17
|at Lions
|31. Raheem Mostert
|RB13
|vs. Raiders
|32. Aaron Jones
|RB14
|vs. Chargers
|33. Davante Adams
|WR18
|at Dolphins
|34. Jaylen Waddle
|WR19
|vs. Raiders
|35. DeVonta Smith
|WR20
|at Chiefs
|36. Derrick Henry
|RB15
|at Jaguars
|37. Isiah Pacheco
|RB16
|vs. Eagles
|38. Saquon Barkley
|RB17
|at Commanders
|39. Amari Cooper
|WR21
|vs. Steelers
|40. Courtland Sutton
|WR22
|vs. Vikings
|41. Devin Singletary
|RB18
|vs. Cardinals
|42. Deebo Samuel
|WR23
|vs. Buccaneers
|43. Kenneth Walker III
|RB19
|at Rams
|44. T.J. Hockenson
|TE2
|at Broncos
|45. Terry McLaurin
|WR24
|vs. Giants
|46. Christian Kirk
|WR25
|vs. Titans
|47. Tyler Lockett
|WR26
|at Rams
|48. James Conner
|RB20
|at Texans
|49. Sam LaPorta
|TE3
|vs. Bears
|50. Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB21
|vs. Giants
- Amon-Ra St. Brown would be a low-key fun MVP candidate. He's posted 100 receiving yards in four consecutive games, including a career-high 156 against the Chargers. Speaking of that game, it was great to see Jahmyr Gibbs wasn't an afterthought in the offense even though David Montgomery was back. I mean, we've seen it happen way too many times in the NFL. A player crushes it for a couple of weeks and then all of a sudden, he's forgotten once one of his teammates returns from injury. The Lions were spreading the wealth. Look, the Bears' defense is getting better. But yeah, Detroit's RBs are good plays this week.
- CeeDee Lamb has scored at least 28 fantasy points in three consecutive games. In fact, he leads the NFL in receiving yards since Week 5 despite having a bye over that stretch. I was lambasted for talking him up in the preseason. I'm not hearing from those people now.
- Keenan Allen has been great. He scored 40.5 points against the Lions on Sunday, his second game with 40+ points this season.
- Mike Evans is still good. You're fine to start him against the 49ers.
- I don't want to overreact like Trevon Diggs, but I'm still stinging from Stefon Diggs, who failed to reach seven fantasy points on Monday night. Sure, he came into the week with the most receptions in the league. But what about my fantasy team now?! I'm kidding. But I feel a squeaky wheel game coming up soon.
- What are we going to do with Tony Pollard? He was basically the only guy left out of the scoring fest for the Cowboys against the Giants. It was like Milton from Office Space looking for a piece of birthday cake. Bounce-back game against Carolina? Man, I hope so.
- Aaron Jones has now tallied fewer than 100 scrimmage yards in each of his last five games since recording 127 in the season opener against the Bears. And he doesn't get to play Chicago again until Week 18.
- I wanted Dameon Pierce to have a big season. And it hasn't come to fruition. Devin Singletary carried the ball 30 times this past week and scored 23.1 fantasy points with Pierce missing his second straight game due to injury. Is Singletary the guy in Houston?
- Deebo Samuel posted only 15.9 fantasy points in Week 10. I shouldn't say only, considering it was more than what Stefon Diggs did for me. But the best part about Deebo is what he does for the other members of the 49ers. San Francisco has averaged 33.5 points in Samuel's six full games this season and just 17 points in its three other games.
- Kenneth Walker III is the RB7 in fantasy football this season. Some people thought rookie Zach Charbonnet might take over in the Seattle backfield. It hasn't happened.
- By the way, I told you to hop aboard the T.J. Hockenson Hype Train before it left the station. Joshua Dobbs loves his tight ends. I knew Hockenson -- who was already great -- was going to be even better with Dobbs at quarterback. And perhaps Justin Jefferson will be back this week? That would be awesome.
- Terry McLaurin was not great on Sunday (four catches for 33 yards at Seattle). But he's scored at least 12 fantasy points in four of his last five games.
- Brian Robinson Jr. isn't getting a ton of volume carrying the ball. But he had six targets that he turned into six receptions for 119 yards against the Seahawks. He and Antonio Gibson are starting to heat up as offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is getting into a groove.
FLEX RANKINGS: 51-100
|Player
|Position Rank
|Week 11 Opponent
|51. Gus Edwards
|RB22
|vs. Bengals
|52. Darrell Henderson
|RB23
|vs. Seahawks
|53. Rashee Rice
|WR27
|vs. Eagles
|54. Marquise Brown
|WR28
|at Texans
|55. Chris Godwin
|WR29
|at 49ers
|56. Royce Freeman
|RB24
|vs. Seahawks
|57. Zay Flowers
|WR30
|vs. Bengals
|58. Jerome Ford
|RB25
|vs. Steelers
|59. Calvin Ridley
|WR31
|vs. Titans
|60. George Kittle
|TE4
|vs. Buccaneers
|61. Keaton Mitchell
|RB26
|vs. Bengals
|62. Dalton Kincaid
|TE5
|vs. Jets
|63. Jordan Addison
|WR32
|at Broncos
|64. Tyler Boyd
|WR33
|at Ravens
|65. Gabe Davis
|WR34
|vs. Jets
|66. Adam Thielen
|WR35
|vs. Cowboys
|67. Diontae Johnson
|WR36
|at Browns
|68. Jerry Jeudy
|WR37
|vs. Vikings
|69. Mark Andrews
|TE6
|vs. Bengals
|70. De'Von Achane
|RB27
|vs. Raiders
|71. Kareem Hunt
|RB28
|vs. Steelers
|72. James Cook
|RB29
|vs. Jets
|73. Najee Harris
|RB30
|at Browns
|74. Alexander Mattison
|RB31
|at Broncos
|75. Kenneth Gainwell
|RB32
|at Chiefs
|76. Evan Engram
|TE7
|vs. Titans
|77. D'Onta Foreman
|RB33
|at Lions
|78. Chuba Hubbard
|RB34
|vs. Cowboys
|79. Jaylen Warren
|RB35
|at Browns
|80. Brandin Cooks
|WR38
|at Panthers
|81. Jayden Reed
|WR39
|vs. Chargers
|82. Jahan Dotson
|WR40
|vs. Giants
|83. Noah Brown
|WR41
|vs. Cardinals
|84. Jakobi Meyers
|WR42
|at Dolphins
|85. George Pickens
|WR43
|at Browns
|86. Jake Ferguson
|TE8
|at Panthers
|87. Antonio Gibson
|RB36
|vs. Giants
|88. Dalton Schultz
|TE9
|vs. Cardinals
|89. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR44
|at Rams
|90. Trey McBride
|TE10
|at Texans
|91. Rico Dowdle
|RB37
|at Panthers
|92. Christian Watson
|WR45
|vs. Chargers
|93. Cole Kmet
|TE11
|at Lions
|94. Logan Thomas
|TE12
|vs. Giants
|95. Tyler Higbee
|TE13
|vs. Seahawks
|96. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR46
|vs. Eagles
|97. Khalil Shakir
|WR47
|vs. Jets
|98. Rondale Moore
|WR48
|at Texans
|99. Zach Charbonnet
|RB38
|at Rams
|100. Tutu Atwell
|WR49
|vs. Seahawks
- Could Jayden Reed end up being the Packers receiver to have on your fantasy roster? He's had one bummer week in the last three (7.0 points against the Rams). But he feels like the most consistent option in Green Bay.
- One fantasy development we did not see coming: Noah Brown's hot streak. He's one of four players with at least 150 receiving yards in back-to-back games this season. The other players to accomplish the feat are CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson.
FLEX RANKINGS: 101-150
|Player
|Position Rank
|Week 11 Opponent
|101. Tyjae Spears
|RB39
|at Jaguars
|102. Dameon Pierce
|RB40
|vs. Cardinals
|103. Ty Chandler
|RB41
|at Broncos
|104. Elijah Moore
|WR50
|vs. Steelers
|105. Darnell Mooney
|WR51
|at Lions
|106. Quentin Johnston
|WR52
|at Packers
|107. Jonathan Mingo
|WR53
|vs. Cowboys
|108. Odell Beckham
|WR54
|vs. Bengals
|109. Romeo Doubs
|WR55
|vs. Chargers
|110. David Njoku
|TE14
|vs. Steelers
|111. Cade Otton
|TE15
|at 49ers
|112. Michael Wilson
|WR56
|at Texans
|113. Mecole Hardman
|WR57
|vs. Eagles
|114. Josh Reynolds
|WR58
|vs. Bears
|115. Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR59
|at Commanders
|116. Jeff Wilson Jr.
|RB42
|vs. Raiders
|117. Brandon Powell
|WR60
|at Broncos
|118. Gerald Everett
|TE16
|at Packers
|119. Allen Lazard
|WR61
|at Bills
|120. Robert Woods
|WR62
|vs. Cardinals
|121. Luke Musgrave
|TE17
|vs. Chargers
|122. AJ Dillon
|RB43
|vs. Chargers
|123. Miles Sanders
|RB44
|vs. Cowboys
|124. Skyy Moore
|WR63
|vs. Eagles
|125. Curtis Samuel
|WR64
|vs. Giants
|126. Michael Gallup
|WR65
|at Panthers
|127. Justin Watson
|WR66
|vs. Eagles
|128. Jameson Williams
|WR67
|vs. Bears
|129. Joshua Kelley
|RB45
|at Packers
|130. Keaontay Ingram
|RB46
|at Texans
|131. Kyle Philips
|WR68
|at Jaguars
|132. Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE18
|at Jaguars
|133. Tyler Conklin
|TE19
|at Bills
|134. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR69
|at Jaguars
|135. Rashod Bateman
|WR70
|vs. Bengals
|136. Justice Hill
|RB47
|vs. Bengals
|137. Trey Palmer
|WR71
|at 49ers
|138. Roschon Johnson
|RB48
|at Lions
|139. Michael Mayer
|TE20
|at Dolphins
|140. Jalin Hyatt
|WR72
|at Commanders
|141. Trent Irwin
|WR73
|at Ravens
|142. Latavius Murray
|RB49
|vs. Jets
|143. Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR74
|vs. Vikings
|144. Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB50
|vs. Vikings
|145. Jamison Crowder
|WR75
|vs. Giants
|146. Tyler Scott
|WR76
|at Lions
|147. Dalvin Cook
|RB51
|at Bills
|148. Salvon Ahmed
|RB52
|vs. Raiders
|149. Durham Smythe
|TE21
|vs. Raiders
|150. Kadarius Toney
|WR77
|vs. Eagles