2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 11

Published: Nov 14, 2023 at 01:04 PM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the running backs, receivers and tight ends to present his top 150 flex options each week for the 2023 fantasy football season, with some useful nuggets of analysis sprinkled in. The ranking is based on a 1.0 PPR scoring format.

NOTE: In a typical week, this ranking will be posted on Tuesday. Injury designations will be added, adjusted or removed as teams' official injury reports are made available. The following three designations will be reflected:

  • (Q) -- Player is listed as questionable on their team's official injury report.
  • (D) -- Player is listed as doubtful on their team's official injury report.
  • (OUT) -- Player has been ruled out on their team's official injury report.

TEAMS ON BYE:

  • Colts
  • Falcons
  • Patriots
  • Saints

FLEX RANKINGS: 1-50

Rank Position Rank Week 11 Opponent
1. Christian McCaffrey RB1 vs. Buccaneers
2. Tyreek Hill WR1 vs. Raiders
3. Amon-Ra St. Brown WR2 vs. Bears
4. CeeDee Lamb WR3 at Panthers
5. Cooper Kupp WR4 vs. Seahawks
6. A.J. Brown WR5 at Chiefs
7. Keenan Allen WR6 at Packers
8. Austin Ekeler RB2 at Packers
9. Ja'Marr Chase WR7 at Ravens
10. Justin Jefferson WR8 at Broncos
11. Mike Evans WR9 at 49ers
12. Stefon Diggs WR10 vs. Jets
13. David Montgomery RB3 vs. Bears
14. Tony Pollard RB4 at Panthers
15. Travis Kelce TE1 vs. Eagles
16. Brandon Aiyuk WR11 vs. Buccaneers
17. D'Andre Swift RB5 at Chiefs
18. Josh Jacobs RB6 at Dolphins
19. Breece Hall RB7 at Bills
20. Travis Etienne RB8 vs. Titans
21. Joe Mixon RB9 at Ravens
22. Tank Dell WR12 vs. Cardinals
23. DK Metcalf WR13 at Rams
24. Garrett Wilson WR14 at Bills
25. Puka Nacua WR15 vs. Seahawks
26. DeAndre Hopkins WR16 at Jaguars
27. Rachaad White RB10 at 49ers
28. Jahmyr Gibbs RB11 vs. Bears
29. Javonte Williams RB12 vs. Vikings
30. DJ Moore WR17 at Lions
31. Raheem Mostert RB13 vs. Raiders
32. Aaron Jones RB14 vs. Chargers
33. Davante Adams WR18 at Dolphins
34. Jaylen Waddle WR19 vs. Raiders
35. DeVonta Smith WR20 at Chiefs
36. Derrick Henry RB15 at Jaguars
37. Isiah Pacheco RB16 vs. Eagles
38. Saquon Barkley RB17 at Commanders
39. Amari Cooper WR21 vs. Steelers
40. Courtland Sutton WR22 vs. Vikings
41. Devin Singletary RB18 vs. Cardinals
42. Deebo Samuel WR23 vs. Buccaneers
43. Kenneth Walker III RB19 at Rams
44. T.J. Hockenson TE2 at Broncos
45. Terry McLaurin WR24 vs. Giants
46. Christian Kirk WR25 vs. Titans
47. Tyler Lockett WR26 at Rams
48. James Conner RB20 at Texans
49. Sam LaPorta TE3 vs. Bears
50. Brian Robinson Jr. RB21 vs. Giants
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown would be a low-key fun MVP candidate. He's posted 100 receiving yards in four consecutive games, including a career-high 156 against the Chargers. Speaking of that game, it was great to see Jahmyr Gibbs wasn't an afterthought in the offense even though David Montgomery was back. I mean, we've seen it happen way too many times in the NFL. A player crushes it for a couple of weeks and then all of a sudden, he's forgotten once one of his teammates returns from injury. The Lions were spreading the wealth. Look, the Bears' defense is getting better. But yeah, Detroit's RBs are good plays this week
  • CeeDee Lamb has scored at least 28 fantasy points in three consecutive games. In fact, he leads the NFL in receiving yards since Week 5 despite having a bye over that stretch. I was lambasted for talking him up in the preseason. I'm not hearing from those people now.
  • Keenan Allen has been great. He scored 40.5 points against the Lions on Sunday, his second game with 40+ points this season.
  • Mike Evans is still good. You're fine to start him against the 49ers.
  • I don't want to overreact like Trevon Diggs, but I'm still stinging from Stefon Diggs, who failed to reach seven fantasy points on Monday night. Sure, he came into the week with the most receptions in the league. But what about my fantasy team now?! I'm kidding. But I feel a squeaky wheel game coming up soon.
  • What are we going to do with Tony Pollard? He was basically the only guy left out of the scoring fest for the Cowboys against the Giants. It was like Milton from Office Space looking for a piece of birthday cake. Bounce-back game against Carolina? Man, I hope so. 
  • Aaron Jones has now tallied fewer than 100 scrimmage yards in each of his last five games since recording 127 in the season opener against the Bears. And he doesn't get to play Chicago again until Week 18. 
  • I wanted Dameon Pierce to have a big season. And it hasn't come to fruition. Devin Singletary carried the ball 30 times this past week and scored 23.1 fantasy points with Pierce missing his second straight game due to injury. Is Singletary the guy in Houston? 
  • Deebo Samuel posted only 15.9 fantasy points in Week 10. I shouldn't say only, considering it was more than what Stefon Diggs did for me. But the best part about Deebo is what he does for the other members of the 49ers. San Francisco has averaged 33.5 points in Samuel's six full games this season and just 17 points in its three other games.
  • Kenneth Walker III is the RB7 in fantasy football this season. Some people thought rookie Zach Charbonnet might take over in the Seattle backfield. It hasn't happened. 
  • By the way, I told you to hop aboard the T.J. Hockenson Hype Train before it left the station. Joshua Dobbs loves his tight ends. I knew Hockenson -- who was already great -- was going to be even better with Dobbs at quarterback. And perhaps Justin Jefferson will be back this week? That would be awesome.
  • Terry McLaurin was not great on Sunday (four catches for 33 yards at Seattle). But he's scored at least 12 fantasy points in four of his last five games. 
  • Brian Robinson Jr. isn't getting a ton of volume carrying the ball. But he had six targets that he turned into six receptions for 119 yards against the Seahawks. He and Antonio Gibson are starting to heat up as offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is getting into a groove.

FLEX RANKINGS: 51-100

Player Position Rank Week 11 Opponent
51. Gus Edwards RB22 vs. Bengals
52. Darrell Henderson RB23 vs. Seahawks
53. Rashee Rice WR27 vs. Eagles
54. Marquise Brown WR28 at Texans
55. Chris Godwin WR29 at 49ers
56. Royce Freeman RB24 vs. Seahawks
57. Zay Flowers WR30 vs. Bengals
58. Jerome Ford RB25 vs. Steelers
59. Calvin Ridley WR31 vs. Titans
60. George Kittle TE4 vs. Buccaneers
61. Keaton Mitchell RB26 vs. Bengals
62. Dalton Kincaid TE5 vs. Jets
63. Jordan Addison WR32 at Broncos
64. Tyler Boyd WR33 at Ravens
65. Gabe Davis WR34 vs. Jets
66. Adam Thielen WR35 vs. Cowboys
67. Diontae Johnson WR36 at Browns
68. Jerry Jeudy WR37 vs. Vikings
69. Mark Andrews TE6 vs. Bengals
70. De'Von Achane RB27 vs. Raiders
71. Kareem Hunt RB28 vs. Steelers
72. James Cook RB29 vs. Jets
73. Najee Harris RB30 at Browns
74. Alexander Mattison RB31 at Broncos
75. Kenneth Gainwell RB32 at Chiefs
76. Evan Engram TE7 vs. Titans
77. D'Onta Foreman RB33 at Lions
78. Chuba Hubbard RB34 vs. Cowboys
79. Jaylen Warren RB35 at Browns
80. Brandin Cooks WR38 at Panthers
81. Jayden Reed WR39 vs. Chargers
82. Jahan Dotson WR40 vs. Giants
83. Noah Brown WR41 vs. Cardinals
84. Jakobi Meyers WR42 at Dolphins
85. George Pickens WR43 at Browns
86. Jake Ferguson TE8 at Panthers
87. Antonio Gibson RB36 vs. Giants
88. Dalton Schultz TE9 vs. Cardinals
89. Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR44 at Rams
90. Trey McBride TE10 at Texans
91. Rico Dowdle RB37 at Panthers
92. Christian Watson WR45 vs. Chargers
93. Cole Kmet TE11 at Lions
94. Logan Thomas TE12 vs. Giants
95. Tyler Higbee TE13 vs. Seahawks
96. Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR46 vs. Eagles
97. Khalil Shakir WR47 vs. Jets
98. Rondale Moore WR48 at Texans
99. Zach Charbonnet RB38 at Rams
100. Tutu Atwell WR49 vs. Seahawks
  • Could Jayden Reed end up being the Packers receiver to have on your fantasy roster? He's had one bummer week in the last three (7.0 points against the Rams). But he feels like the most consistent option in Green Bay. 
  • One fantasy development we did not see coming: Noah Brown's hot streak. He's one of four players with at least 150 receiving yards in back-to-back games this season. The other players to accomplish the feat are CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson.

FLEX RANKINGS: 101-150

Player Position Rank Week 11 Opponent
101. Tyjae Spears RB39 at Jaguars
102. Dameon Pierce RB40 vs. Cardinals
103. Ty Chandler RB41 at Broncos
104. Elijah Moore WR50 vs. Steelers
105. Darnell Mooney WR51 at Lions
106. Quentin Johnston WR52 at Packers
107. Jonathan Mingo WR53 vs. Cowboys
108. Odell Beckham WR54 vs. Bengals
109. Romeo Doubs WR55 vs. Chargers
110. David Njoku TE14 vs. Steelers
111. Cade Otton TE15 at 49ers
112. Michael Wilson WR56 at Texans
113. Mecole Hardman WR57 vs. Eagles
114. Josh Reynolds WR58 vs. Bears
115. Wan'Dale Robinson WR59 at Commanders
116. Jeff Wilson Jr. RB42 vs. Raiders
117. Brandon Powell WR60 at Broncos
118. Gerald Everett TE16 at Packers
119. Allen Lazard WR61 at Bills
120. Robert Woods WR62 vs. Cardinals
121. Luke Musgrave TE17 vs. Chargers
122. AJ Dillon RB43 vs. Chargers
123. Miles Sanders RB44 vs. Cowboys
124. Skyy Moore WR63 vs. Eagles
125. Curtis Samuel WR64 vs. Giants
126. Michael Gallup WR65 at Panthers
127. Justin Watson WR66 vs. Eagles
128. Jameson Williams WR67 vs. Bears
129. Joshua Kelley RB45 at Packers
130. Keaontay Ingram RB46 at Texans
131. Kyle Philips WR68 at Jaguars
132. Chigoziem Okonkwo TE18 at Jaguars
133. Tyler Conklin TE19 at Bills
134. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR69 at Jaguars
135. Rashod Bateman WR70 vs. Bengals
136. Justice Hill RB47 vs. Bengals
137. Trey Palmer WR71 at 49ers
138. Roschon Johnson RB48 at Lions
139. Michael Mayer TE20 at Dolphins
140. Jalin Hyatt WR72 at Commanders
141. Trent Irwin WR73 at Ravens
142. Latavius Murray RB49 vs. Jets
143. Marvin Mims Jr. WR74 vs. Vikings
144. Jaleel McLaughlin RB50 vs. Vikings
145. Jamison Crowder WR75 vs. Giants
146. Tyler Scott WR76 at Lions
147. Dalvin Cook RB51 at Bills
148. Salvon Ahmed RB52 vs. Raiders
149. Durham Smythe TE21 vs. Raiders
150. Kadarius Toney WR77 vs. Eagles

