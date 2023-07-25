Orlando to host 2024 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon

The NFL announced today that Orlando, Florida, will host The 2024 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon.

The multi-day AFC vs. NFC event will feature new and returning skills challenges, where 88 of the league's top players showcase their on-field and off-field skills in unique competitions, and culminate in action-packed flag football at Camping World Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Peyton and Eli Manning will return as head coaches of the AFC and NFC, leading the NFL's top 88 stars as they show off their talent and celebrate the season's accomplishments in a fun, memorable way, surrounded by their families and fans. The competition will air on ESPN and ABC at 3 p.m. ET.

As a result of feedback from players, teams and fans, the NFL reimagined the Pro Bowl as The Pro Bowl Games last year, introducing an entirely new format that featured an exciting mix of live and taped skills competitions and spotlighted flag football as a critical part of the sport's future. The 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas garnered 6.4 million viewers across Disney, ESPN, ABC, Disney XD and digital and more than 58,000 in-person fans at Allegiant Stadium, up 16% from the previous year. The skills challenges on Thursday averaged 1.06 million viewers on ESPN in primetime, up 23% for the program the year before, and social video views from Sunday's event were up over 16% from last year.

Helping to drive the success of last year's event was the impressive coaching and captain lineup that starred Peyton and Eli Manning as head coaches, Ray Lewis and DeMarcus Ware as defensive coordinators, flag football stars Diana Flores and Vanita Krouch as offensive coordinators, and Snoop Dogg and Pete Davidson as captains for the AFC and NFC respectively. In a nail-biting finish that peaked at 7 million viewers, the NFC ultimately won the inaugural Pro Bowl Games with a comeback victory that came down to the very last play of the final flag football game.

"Building off the success from last year's reinvented format that elevated flag football and introduced fun forms of competition and entertainment, we are thrilled to bring The 2024 Pro Bowl Games to Orlando," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business and League Events. "Hosting multiple Pro Bowls in years past, Orlando is a world-class destination and a favorite getaway for our players and their families, and we look forward to working with the city of Orlando and Florida Citrus Sports to create the ultimate all-star celebration for players, their families and our fans."

Orlando has hosted four consecutive Pro Bowl competitions in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. This year's Pro Bowl Games will feature events across Central Florida, including fan experiences that will celebrate the football season and bring fans close to their favorite clubs and players.

"There's no doubt Orlando is the country's premier destination for neutral site games and major events, and there's no bigger show you can bring to town than the NFL," said Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan. "Our community has done an amazing job ensuring our facilities remain in NFL-ready condition for opportunities just like this, and I can't wait to see what The Pro Bowl Games have in store."

For broadcasting and programming The 2024 Pro Bowl Games, the NFL will work with longstanding partners, including the Disney family of ESPN and ABC, Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, producers of shows such as ESPN's Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli, the Places franchise, and Netflix's new docuseries Quarterback, and A. Smith & Co. Productions, producers of shows such as American Ninja Warrior, Hell's Kitchen and The Titan Games.

The Pro Bowl Games will continue to highlight a strategic priority for the NFL – flag football. In partnership with RCX Sports, the NFL's flag football operating partner, and International Federation of American Football (IFAF), the NFL will integrate the sport throughout the week as a celebration of all levels of football – from youth to the NFL's best. In addition to the AFC vs NFC flag games played by Pro Bowl players, other events will include the NFL FLAG Championships, organized with RCX Sports. The NFL FLAG Championships will feature the top girls' and boys' youth flag teams from across the country, as well as an International Division to reflect the ongoing growth and interest in the game around the world.

Flag football is one of the world's fastest-growing sports disciplines, played by over 20 million in more than 100 countries, across every continent. It is the most inclusive and accessible format of football, played by people of all ages and genders, with women and girls driving some of the fastest growth.

"As the future of football, flag has seen incredible momentum around the world because it truly embodies the motto of 'football for everyone,'" said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President, Football Operations. "We've received overwhelming support from the players on flag football at The Pro Bowl Games. NFL players and Legends are proud to get behind the sport, using the all-star event as a major platform to make this statement."

Further into the season, the NFL will provide the week-long schedule and additional details surrounding The 2024 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon.