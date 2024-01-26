2024 Pro Bowl Games: Keenan McCardell, Wes Welker to be offensive coordinators for flag game

Having offensive coordinators was the idea of Peyton and Eli Manning, the head coaches of the AFC and NFC teams, respectively. The league office thought it would be a good opportunity for former players who have moved into coaching to hone skills on and off the field.

"They'll engage with media more, be meeting and coaching guys across the league, which is why it's always a good opportunity for coaching staffs to come see looks from other players," said Tracy Perlman, the NFL's senior vice president of player operations.

Welker thought the job sounded like fun when Peyton Manning asked him about it -- his kids are excited about going to Disney World -- but he also thinks it's beneficial to have former players still involved with the game and making connections with young players. Welker already coaches the likes of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but Welker thinks the flag football game is still a chance to watch how other players do things.

"Being around different people and different ways of doing things, different techniques, especially at the Pro Bowl, you're around a lot of really good players, picking stuff up from them, maybe they ask a question," Welker said. "It's people that have spent their whole lives doing this and perfecting their techniques. Any time you're around people at the top of their game, it's helpful."

Welker said he has about 30 plays in his playbook, and Peyton Manning has, perhaps not surprisingly, weighed in on what should be in there. The league held a meeting to go over flag football rules, and there will be brief meetings and practices with players in Orlando. The Pro Bowl Games are scored cumulatively, so when the flag football game kicks off, one of the teams could have a lead carried over from results of the skills competitions held earlier in the week. That, too, will affect play calls. Welker admits that as a coach, he has to find a way to motivate players during their offseason. He plans to remind them about the greater prize money awarded to the winning team.

McCardell, who, like Welker, was a Pro Bowler himself, remembers the Pro Bowl as a bonding moment for players and coaches around the league. And while the strategy is going to be greatly simplified from the regular season, McCardell hopes the game will still provide an important platform for coaches like him.