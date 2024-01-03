49ers QB Brock Purdy tops 2024 Pro Bowl Games voting by fans

NEW YORK -- San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, with 451,864 votes, led all players in balloting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Verizon. Fan voting concluded on Monday, Dec. 25.

San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey (429,993) ranked second overall, while Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (414,502), San Francisco tight end George Kittle (373,750) and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce (327,263) rounded out the top five.

The San Francisco 49ers led all clubs in total votes received as fans placed 49ers players atop 15 different positions in the final NFC voting. The Miami Dolphins had the most AFC players with the most fan votes at 12 positions.

The AFC and NFC player rosters for The Pro Bowl Games will be announced tonight, Jan. 3, live on NFL Network's Pro Bowl special "NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed" and streaming on NFL+ at 8:00 p.m. ET hosted by Kimmi Chex and Mike Yam.

Player selections were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group's vote counting as one-third toward determining the all-star players who will be selected to this year's Pro Bowl Games. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its Pro Bowl teams. NFL players and coaches voted on Friday, Dec. 29.

For the first time in three years, the National Football League will return to Orlando to celebrate the league's best players at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon. Just like in past years, the Pro Bowl Games provides fans with an unmatched opportunity to vote for their favorite players to compete in a multi-day AFC versus NFC competition, featuring Pro Bowl Skills and culminating in an action-packed flag football game, led by head coaches Peyton and Eli Manning.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games, hosted in partnership with Florida Citrus Sports, Orange County and the City of Orlando, will be a multi-day AFC versus NFC competition culminating on Sunday, Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium. Fans can visit ProBowl.com/tickets to buy tickets, which start as low as $45, for Sunday's event, which will also be televised from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

In addition to Sunday's event, ESPN will air the Pro Bowl Skills Show live from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 1 in the Nicholson Fieldhouse at the University of Central Florida. A made-for-TV event, the Pro Bowl Skills Show will feature the NFL's top players participating in unique competitions that showcase their on-field and off-field skills. Announced in December, the 2024 Pro Bowl Games will feature new and fan-favorite skills, with cumulative scoring leading up to flag football on Sunday. For more information on the Pro Bowl Games, visit NFL.com/pro-bowl-games/event-info/.