NFL hosts 12 International Youth Flag Football teams at 2024 Pro Bowl Games

The National Football League announced it will host the International NFL Flag Championships as part of the 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3.

Young athletes from 12 countries will travel to the U.S. to compete in a multi-day flag football tournament to showcase their skills and connect with peers from around the world, before watching NFL superstars compete in the sport at the Pro Bowl Games.

Fast-paced and accessible for all, flag football is one of the fastest growing sports globally with women and girls leading some of the largest growth and increased participation.

The expansion of the International NFL Flag Championships follows flag football's recent inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games -- driven by the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) and supported by the league.

"With flag football's recent inclusion in the LA28 Olympic Games, this is an incredible time for young girls and boys around the world to be playing the sport and representing their countries. We look forward to welcoming players from each of the participating 12 nations to the U.S.," said Peter O'Reilly, executive vice president, club business, league events & international at the NFL. "In partnership with IFAF, the league is prioritizing the global growth of flag football. Competitions like the International NFL Flag Championships shine a light on the ever-increasing pathways to play the game -- inspiring young athletes everywhere to participate."

"Following a truly historic year when flag football was confirmed for LA 2028, the 2024 Pro Bowl Games here in Orlando, Florida will be another amazing showcase for this growing sport. For IFAF, this is a great opportunity to demonstrate again to millions of fans and the wider Olympic and sports communities, the excitement and dynamism of flag as the global development of the sport continues to accelerate at pace," said Pierre Trochet, president, IFAF. "In particular, we are thrilled to see the expanded International NFL Flag Championships. With young girls and boys from 12 nations competing, we're proud of the inclusivity and diversity of flag, and its power to engage new, youthful audiences."

The International NFL Flag Championship will feature 11 U12 international teams of boys and girls from Australia, Bahamas, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Ghana, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and the U.K.

This year, for the first time, team Canada will get the chance to compete in the National NFL Flag Championship against U.S. U14 flag football teams -- following their win last season of the 2023 NFL Flag International Division.

All 12 teams traveling to the U.S. were crowned champions of their home countries' NFL Flag national tournaments. NFL Flag is the official flag football program of the NFL -- working to bring the non-contact version of American football, played by both boys and girls, worldwide.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will spotlight flag football and feature a mix of live and taped skills competitions throughout the weekend. The culminating flag football game featuring the league's best players will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4, with all international flag football teams in attendance to see AFC and NFC stars play the sport firsthand.

The full list of teams competing in the International NFL Flag Championship can be found below.