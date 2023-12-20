NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 16: Building the AFC 2024 Pro Bowl Games roster on offense

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense have evolved under coordinator Todd Monken. Depending on what the situation calls for, the recently paid quarterback can sling it 50 times in a given contest or help the rush attack carry the game plan. Leading his team to 11 wins with three games remaining, Jackson is just 21 yards short of his previous season high for pass yards (3,127), and he leads both the Ravens and NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards with 741. He is an MVP candidate and has Baltimore among the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, thanks to his ability to elevate the offense in every way. Tua Tagovailoa has never looked better. He is at the center of a dynamic Dolphins offense that ranks first in passing offense, total offense and scoring offense, and he's done an exceptional job getting the ball into the hands of his playmakers. Tagovailoa currently paces the NFL with a 71.0 completion percentage and 3,921 passing yards, but most importantly, he has stayed healthy enough to help lead the team to the top of the AFC East (the Dolphins can clinch the division in Week 16) and double-digit wins for the first time since 2020. The Bills have had a bumpy season and are now scratching and clawing for a playoff spot, but Josh Allen has played some of his best football in 2023, notably since Joe Brady was named offensive coordinator in November. In four games with Brady calling plays, Allen’s Bills have averaged nearly 30 points. He has also set the record for the most games with at least one pass TD and one rush TD in a single season in NFL history, with 10, per NFL Research -- and there’s still time to add to that total.