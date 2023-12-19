Around the NFL

Bengals HC Zac Taylor says Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) not ruled out for Week 16

Published: Dec 19, 2023 at 01:39 PM
Kevin Patra

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor won't rule out star receiver Ja'Marr Chase for Saturday's pivotal game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Taylor said Chase won't practice on Tuesday but remains "day-to-day."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday night that an MRI revealed that Chase suffered a separated shoulder in the Week 15 win over the Minnesota Vikings, which is expected to knock him out against Pittsburgh and potentially more.

Taylor, however, said, "We'll see how the week goes."

Already down Joe Burrow, the Bengals losing Chase would be a blow to Cincinnati, who currently sit in the No. 6 seed in the AFC. However, with quarterback Jake Browning playing well, Cincy still boasts stellar wideouts in Tee Higgins, who had a pair of TDs Saturday, and Tyler Boyd to bridge the gap.

Chase currently sits seventh in the NFL with 1,156 receiving yards, seventh in catches with 93, and tied for eighth with seven touchdown grabs.

