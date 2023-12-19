Around the NFL

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) expected to miss Week 16, potentially more time

Published: Dec 18, 2023 at 09:56 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Having stayed in contention for a playoff spot without their starting quarterback, the Cincinnati Bengals will now have to do so without their star wide receiver.

Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a separated shoulder and potentially more time thereafter, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night.

Chase was injured in Saturday's win over the Minnesota Vikings and head coach Zac Taylor said on Sunday Chase would be day to day. Instead, it appears he will be week to week.

With quarterback Joe Burrow out for the season due to a wrist injury, the Bengals (8-6) have found new life with backup Jake Browning filling in at quarterback, tallying three straight wins after Saturday -- which was the team's second overtime triumph in that span.

Related Links

However, Cincinnati will now have to march forward sans its two-time Pro Bowl receiver, who's leading the team with 93 receptions, 1,156 yards and seven touchdowns.

In Chase's absence, Tee Higgins, who had a pair of TDs Saturday, and Tyler Boyd will be looked upon to make bigger contributions.

Heading into Week 16, the Bengals are the sixth seed in the AFC and will look to fend off the No. 10 Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7). They'll have to do so without Chase.

As for Week 17 and beyond, that remains to be seen.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Seahawks' win over Eagles on Monday night

Seahawks QB Drew Lock connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 29-yard game-winning touchdown with 28 seconds to go as the Seahawks snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Week 15 Monday inactives: Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks

The official inactives for Monday Night Football:  Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks
news

QB Drew Lock starting for Seahawks vs. Eagles despite Geno Smith (groin) being active

Geno Smith is active on Monday night, but Drew Lock will get the start for the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Jets' Robert Saleh on job security: 'Two types of coaches. Those who have been fired and those who are about to get fired.'

Although New York was eliminated from playoff contention in the wake of its worst loss of the season, Jets head coach Robert Saleh is still more concerned with winning his upcoming games than his job security.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (illness) to play Monday night vs. Seahawks

Jalen Hurts is expected to play in the Philadelphia Eagles' Monday night game against the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Sean Payton downplays interaction with Russell Wilson during Lions game: We have a 'great relationship'

Broncos head coach Sean Payton on Monday downplayed his much-discussed sideline interaction with Russell Wilson during their loss to the Lions on Saturday.
news

NFL suspends Steelers S Damontae Kazee for remainder of season following hit on Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

The NFL suspended Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee on Monday for the remainder of the season and any potential postseason games following a hit in Saturday's loss to Indianapolis that knocked out Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr.
news

Steelers plan to start QB Mason Rudolph if Kenny Pickett can't play Saturday vs. Bengals

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that they plan to start QB Mason Rudolph on Saturday vs. the Bengals. Kenny Pickett, however, has not yet been ruled out.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield becomes first opposing QB to post perfect passer rating at Lambeau Field

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield on Sunday produced the first perfect passer rating of his career and the first 158.3 passer rating allowed by Green Bay since 1980 -- first at home -- per NFL Research.
news

Derrick Henry considers future outside of Tennessee after Titans eliminated from postseason

Three-time Pro Bowl RB Derrick Henry allowed himself a moment to ponder a future outside of Tennessee after the Titans were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday. 