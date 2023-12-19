Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) expected to miss Week 16, potentially more time

Having stayed in contention for a playoff spot without their starting quarterback, the Cincinnati Bengals will now have to do so without their star wide receiver.
Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a separated shoulder and potentially more time thereafter, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night.
Chase was injured in Saturday's win over the Minnesota Vikings and head coach Zac Taylor said on Sunday Chase would be day to day. Instead, it appears he will be week to week.
With quarterback Joe Burrow out for the season due to a wrist injury, the Bengals (8-6) have found new life with backup Jake Browning filling in at quarterback, tallying three straight wins after Saturday -- which was the team's second overtime triumph in that span.
However, Cincinnati will now have to march forward sans its two-time Pro Bowl receiver, who's leading the team with 93 receptions, 1,156 yards and seven touchdowns.
In Chase's absence, Tee Higgins, who had a pair of TDs Saturday, and Tyler Boyd will be looked upon to make bigger contributions.
Heading into Week 16, the Bengals are the sixth seed in the AFC and will look to fend off the No. 10 Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7). They'll have to do so without Chase.
As for Week 17 and beyond, that remains to be seen.