Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) expected to miss Week 16, potentially more time

However, Cincinnati will now have to march forward sans its two-time Pro Bowl receiver, who's leading the team with 93 receptions, 1,156 yards and seven touchdowns.

In Chase's absence, Tee Higgins, who had a pair of TDs Saturday, and Tyler Boyd will be looked upon to make bigger contributions.

Heading into Week 16, the Bengals are the sixth seed in the AFC and will look to fend off the No. 10 Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7). They'll have to do so without Chase.