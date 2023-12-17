Bengals' Jake Browning gets revenge in comeback win over Vikings: 'They never should have cut me!'

Browning had to overcome a slow start before taking it to his former squad. An opening-drive field goal was all that showed for Cincinnati entering halftime, and Browning's lone interception on the first drive of the second half established a worried scene at Paycor Stadium.

Entering the fourth quarter with a 17-3 deficit, Browning quickly went to work, ending a flawless eight-play, 75-yard drive (seven straight completions) with a TD pass to Tee Higgins on the first play of the final frame. After a Vikings' three-and-out, Browning then marched the Bengals 75 yards toward pay dirt to settle the score.

The Vikings would answer back with a TD drive to regain the lead, but the Bengals stayed in the groove of a chain-moving offense by virtue of Browning's arm. The Bengals QB completed 7 of 9 passes on the 74-yard drive, ending it with a 21-yard heave to Higgins, who's tremendous effort near the goal line produced what could be considered as the play of the game.

"I always feel good just throwing the ball up to Tee," said Browning, who completed 29 of 42 passes for 324 yards. "There were a couple of times this game where I just threw it up to him, and good things seemed to happen. We were really close on it a couple of times, and I'll just continue to keep throwing the ball up to him when those opportunities present themselves because he's very good at it."

After the Bengals' defense stuffed Nick Mullens on a QB sneak on fourth-and 1 in overtime, Browning put Minnesota to bed with a strike to Tyler Boyd, who's 44-yard catch and run set up Evan McPherson's game-winning field goal.

Saturday's win extended Cincinnati's win streak to three, and the 8-6 Bengals are now firmly in the playoff hunt with three more to play. Losses at this point cannot be afforded for for a team that must go on the road in consecutive weeks (at PIT, at KC) before hosting the Browns in Week 18, but Browning has another score to settle next Saturday.