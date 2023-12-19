NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Surging Bills looking DANGEROUS; Steelers plummet into bottom half

The wild thing is, if they win out, the Falcons probably make the playoffs. But asking them to string together three straight victories -- something they've never done with Arthur Smith in a single season -- despite two of those three games being on the road (where they're 2-5) feels a little like slipping "Escalade" onto your Santa list the night before Christmas. I mean, miracles do happen and all that, but seldom do they occur after such soul-stealing events as we witnessed Sunday. One agonizing possession after the next, I kept saying, This is where they turn the game around, right up until Desmond Ridder's late pick. I should have known. Even from his college tape, Ridder's ceiling has always felt clear to me, but I gave him credit for authoring game-winning drives in five of his first 11 NFL starts. Since then, Ridder has lost and regained his starting job, with his completion percentage going down and his INT percentage rising. And now the 24-year-old signal-caller is hitting the bench once again, as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that Taylor Heinicke will start Sunday's game against the Colts.