Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (illness) to play Monday night vs. Seahawks

An illness won't keep Jalen Hurts out of prime time.

Hurts is expected to play in the Philadelphia Eagles' Monday night game against the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

Hurts was downgraded to questionable on Sunday, having fallen ill enough to warrant him flying separately from his teammates.

Absent from the injury report on Thursday and Friday, Hurts popped up Saturday as a non-participant due to his illness. By Sunday morning he was questionable, but he'll be on the field in a pivotal matchup for the Eagles.

Hurts has thrown for 3,192 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while also rushing for 460 yards and a team-best 12 touchdowns.

Philadelphia, which clinched a playoff berth on Sunday, will look to snap a two-game skid on Monday.