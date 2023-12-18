Around the NFL

Eagles clinch third straight playoff berth thanks to 49ers' win over Cardinals

Dec 17, 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't kicked off in Week 15, and they haven't won a game this month, but they clinched a playoff berth on Sunday.

The Eagles were ushered into the playoffs thanks to wins by the 49ers and Lions and losses by the Packers and Falcons.

It's the Eagles' third straight playoff trip.

Each of those three have come since Nick Sirianni took over as head coach for the Eagles and with Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback. It's been an ultra-successful combination so far.

Next up for the Eagles (10-3) is a chance to snap a two-game losing streak against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

In addition to looking for a much-needed win, Philadelphia is hoping to gain a game over the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East title and extend their chances at earning the NFC’s top seed.

Philadelphia is aiming for back-to-back division titles and a repeat as the conference's No. 1 seed.

The Eagles got some good fortune on Sunday that they're no doubt hoping to maintain on Monday and beyond.

