Seahawks QB Geno Smith (groin) active vs. Eagles for Monday night

The Seattle Seahawks will have their starting quarterback under center again.

Geno Smith is active for the Seahawks' pivotal Monday night matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report Smith will dress, but the team will suit up three quarterbacks and has not yet named a starter. Drew Lock started in Week 14 when Smith was out.

After missing a Week 14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers due to an injured groin, Smith was questionable for Monday's game due to the lingering injury. However, after limited work in practice through the week, Smith will be back.

In his return, Smith will aim to rescue the Seahawks from a four-game losing streak -- the first in head coach Pete Carroll's career.

Smith has thrown for 2,918 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 12 games so far this season.